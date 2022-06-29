AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Best Online Master’s Programs in the U.S., Each State, and D.C. for 2022

Which online master's degree programs are top-ranked? Now, students can get trustworthy, accurate rankings at AcademicInfluence.com… An MBA is a leading choice for a grad-level degree. But which schools offer the best online degree programs for it? Find out here…

The top-ranking online degree programs of interest to grad school students, with an additional focus on the MBA and the leading in-state schools of choice

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How are working adults and recent college graduates improving their career prospects today? Graduate school is an option that continues to deliver results. According to a May 2022 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a person with a master’s degree makes nearly $1,000/month more than the median salary for a person with a bachelor’s degree.

To help students find the best grad schools in the United States offering online degrees, AcademicInfluence.com releases its rankings of online master’s degree programs for 2022, with an additional focus on the best grad schools in each state:

Best Online Master’s Programs 2022

The top 10 schools for online master’s degrees:

1. New York University (New York, New York)

2. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

3. Duke University (Durham, North Carolina)

4. University of Southern California (Los Angeles, California)

5. University of Texas at Austin (Austin, Texas)

6. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Maryland)

7. Boston University (Boston, Massachusetts)

8. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill , North Carolina)

9. Michigan State University (East Lansing, Michigan)

10. University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona)

In addition, AcademicInfluence.com spotlights the master of business administration (MBA) degree. In particular, the MBA online degree remains extremely popular with working adults:

Best Online MBA Programs 2022

The top 10 schools for online MBAs:

1. University of Southern California (Los Angeles, California)

2. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Maryland)

3. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill , North Carolina)

4. Syracuse University (Syracuse, New York)

5. Rice University (Houston, Texas)

6. University of Miami (Coral Gables, Florida)

7. University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona)

8. University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, Ohio)

9. Arizona State University (Tempe, Arizona)

10. University of Missouri (Columbia, Missouri)

See the links above for the complete list of 50 top-ranked online master’s and 50 top-ranked online MBA programs.

“Because students make life-changing educational decisions based on information they gather from graduate school rankings sites, we are serious in our commitment to provide trustworthy and accurate results,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “It’s why our team of academics and data scientists innovated this advanced technology–to deliver more objective, less gameable ranking results. Students can now learn which grad schools and master’s degree programs offer faculty whose work influences scholarship and whose students make a genuine impact on the world. This information gives students a competitive advantage.”

In addition to the rankings of top online master’s and online MBA degree programs, each page includes links to each state program. Many students choose online master’s degree programs in their state of residence for the various benefits including in-state tuition breaks, in-person access to professors and advisors, and the various perks that come with physical access to the campus.

Every ranking also features details about each school, FAQs about online master’s degree programs, leading fields of study within each school, insight on what you can do with a graduate-level degree, the advantages of online classes, and much more. Other AcademicInfluence.com resources for grad students include rankings of MBA online programs that don’t require a GMAT and insights into what students can do with their specific master’s degree.

Why do the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com outperform those of other ranking sites? The reason is the proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that measures a school’s influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. By analyzing massive data sources such as Wikipedia, Crossref, and Semantic Scholar and tracking their connections, the InfluenceRanking Engine creates a map of academic influence that provides students with better rankings for a better education. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

“Students want reliable, trustworthy answers to their questions about online grad school,” says Macosko. “And they’re finding them at AcademicInfluence.com. Whether for our innovative rankings, information-packed resources, helpful tools, our profiles of the world’s top academics, or our directory of admissions counselors, students interested in graduate-level education can find what they need at AcademicInfluence.com.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.