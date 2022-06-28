The state Assembly on Monday voted 58-16 to approve Senate Constitutional Amendment 10, which would give Californians the “fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”
Jun 28, 2022
You just read:
California lawmakers approve abortion rights constitutional amendment — now it goes to voters
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.