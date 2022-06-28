The National Trial Lawyers Announces Natasha Wesenberg as a Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in New Mexico
This honor has been given to Wesenberg for her superior skills and qualifications in the legal field.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES , June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Trial Lawyers has recently announced that Natasha Wesenberg of Zinda Law Group, PLLC. in Albuquerque has been selected as a Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in New Mexico. This honor has been given to Wesenberg for her superior skills and qualifications in the legal field. Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 40 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.
The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization of premier American trial lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides recognition to these distinguished attorneys, as well as essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the country.
Wesenberg joined the nationwide personal injury firm of Zinda Law Group last year after an eight-year career in insurance defense. She is based in Albuquerque and primarily handles motor vehicle collision cases, dog bite injury cases, premises liability matters and uninsured motorist coverage cases. Over the course of her legal career, Wesenberg has received several professional accolades, including Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. She was also named by Super Lawyers as one of the Rising Stars of the Southwest. She continues to distinguish herself in practice with her proactive and compassionate approach to practicing law.
“Having worked exclusively in my home state of New Mexico, I have had the pleasure of working with many distinguished and impressive native New Mexican attorneys,” Wesenberg said. “To be nominated by my peers to represent the Top 40 under 40 in New Mexico is an honor, and I am humbled to be in the company of such exceptional attorneys serving our state.”
Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list. The firm continues to grow steadily, with over 20 attorneys and more than 70 staff members.
Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida. For more information, visit www.zindalaw.com or call (888) 988-7063.
