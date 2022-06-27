Submit Release
June 27 – July 2, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, June 27

9 a.m.         Host cabinet retreat
Location:    Fairview

Tuesday, June 28 

8:15 a.m.    Speak at the National Conference on Earthquake Engineering
Location:    Salt Palace
MEDIA ACCESS

9:20 a.m.    Meet with GoUtah
Location:    Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m.    Meet with rural team
Location:    Virtual meeting

10:15 a.m.  Announce new Supreme Court Justice
Location:    Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m.       Meet with mayors of Brighton, Alta, Cottonwood Heights and Sandy
Location:    Governor’s Mansion

11:30 a.m.  Interview with Reagan Institute
Location:    Virtual meeting

Wednesday, June 29

10:20 a.m.  Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location:    Governor’s Office

12 p.m.       Speak at GoUtah Roundtable 
Location:    Governor’s Mansion

1:45 p.m.    Meet with Ski Utah
Location:    Governor’s Office

2:15 p.m.    Meet with Michelle McConkie, director of SITLA
Location:    Rampton Room

3:30 p.m.    Speak at drought response press conference
Location:    Merit Medical, 1600 Merit Pkwy, South Jordan
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Thursday, June 30

6:30 p.m.    Event with author Jonathan Martin about “This Will Not Pass”
Location:    Hinckley Institute of Politics, University of Utah   
MEDIA ACCESS  

Friday, July 1

9 a.m.         Speak at Education Innovation and Investment priority meeting
Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Saturday, July 2

8:20 p.m.    Speak at Stadium of Fire
Location:    LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo
MEDIA ACCESS


Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, June 27

9 a.m.         Host cabinet retreat
Location:    Fairview

Tuesday, June 28

10:15 a.m.  Announce new Supreme Court Justice
Location:    Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m.       Meet with Rep. Karen Kwan
Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, June 29

9:30 a.m.    Meet with general counsel
Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:20 a.m.  Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location:    Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m.  Meet with Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation
Location:    Utah State Capitol

Thursday, June 30

No public events

Friday, July 1

9 a.m.         Celebration of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and Martha Hughes Cannon
Location:    Utah State Capitol, Martha Hughes Cannon statue
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

