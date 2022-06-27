June 27 – July 2, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, June 27 9 a.m. Host cabinet retreat

Location: Fairview

Tuesday, June 28 8:15 a.m. Speak at the National Conference on Earthquake Engineering

Location: Salt Palace

MEDIA ACCESS 9:20 a.m. Meet with GoUtah

Location: Governor’s Office 9:45 a.m. Meet with rural team

Location: Virtual meeting 10:15 a.m. Announce new Supreme Court Justice

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 11 a.m. Meet with mayors of Brighton, Alta, Cottonwood Heights and Sandy

Location: Governor’s Mansion 11:30 a.m. Interview with Reagan Institute

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, June 29 10:20 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson

Location: Governor’s Office 12 p.m. Speak at GoUtah Roundtable

Location: Governor’s Mansion 1:45 p.m. Meet with Ski Utah

Location: Governor’s Office 2:15 p.m. Meet with Michelle McConkie, director of SITLA

Location: Rampton Room 3:30 p.m. Speak at drought response press conference

Location: Merit Medical, 1600 Merit Pkwy, South Jordan

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Thursday, June 30 6:30 p.m. Event with author Jonathan Martin about “This Will Not Pass”

Location: Hinckley Institute of Politics, University of Utah

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, July 1 9 a.m. Speak at Education Innovation and Investment priority meeting

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Saturday, July 2 8:20 p.m. Speak at Stadium of Fire

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo

MEDIA ACCESS





Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, June 27 9 a.m. Host cabinet retreat

Location: Fairview

Tuesday, June 28 10:15 a.m. Announce new Supreme Court Justice

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 11 a.m. Meet with Rep. Karen Kwan

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, June 29 9:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 10:20 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson

Location: Governor’s Office 11:30 a.m. Meet with Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation

Location: Utah State Capitol

Thursday, June 30 No public events

Friday, July 1 9 a.m. Celebration of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and Martha Hughes Cannon

Location: Utah State Capitol, Martha Hughes Cannon statue

MEDIA AVAILABILITY Download a copy of this schedule here.

