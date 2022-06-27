June 27 – July 2, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, June 27
9 a.m. Host cabinet retreat
Location: Fairview
Tuesday, June 28
8:15 a.m. Speak at the National Conference on Earthquake Engineering
Location: Salt Palace
MEDIA ACCESS
9:20 a.m. Meet with GoUtah
Location: Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Meet with rural team
Location: Virtual meeting
10:15 a.m. Announce new Supreme Court Justice
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Meet with mayors of Brighton, Alta, Cottonwood Heights and Sandy
Location: Governor’s Mansion
11:30 a.m. Interview with Reagan Institute
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, June 29
10:20 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Speak at GoUtah Roundtable
Location: Governor’s Mansion
1:45 p.m. Meet with Ski Utah
Location: Governor’s Office
2:15 p.m. Meet with Michelle McConkie, director of SITLA
Location: Rampton Room
3:30 p.m. Speak at drought response press conference
Location: Merit Medical, 1600 Merit Pkwy, South Jordan
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Thursday, June 30
6:30 p.m. Event with author Jonathan Martin about “This Will Not Pass”
Location: Hinckley Institute of Politics, University of Utah
MEDIA ACCESS
Friday, July 1
9 a.m. Speak at Education Innovation and Investment priority meeting
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Saturday, July 2
8:20 p.m. Speak at Stadium of Fire
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, June 27
9 a.m. Host cabinet retreat
Location: Fairview
Tuesday, June 28
10:15 a.m. Announce new Supreme Court Justice
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Meet with Rep. Karen Kwan
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Wednesday, June 29
9:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:20 a.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Meet with Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation
Location: Utah State Capitol
Thursday, June 30
No public events
Friday, July 1
9 a.m. Celebration of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and Martha Hughes Cannon
Location: Utah State Capitol, Martha Hughes Cannon statue
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Download a copy of this schedule here.
###