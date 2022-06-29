Inovis Energy Welcomes New Director of Business Development, Rhode Island's Tony Parente

Tony Parente - Director of Business Development - Inovis Energy Inovis Energy - Efficiency Forward

Tony Parente has 13 years’ experience in the energy efficiency industry which he is bringing to his new role at Inovis Energy.

We are excited to have Tony join the team. He has the customer-first mentality which completely aligns with Inovis’s own customer-centric value system.” — Dalton Ling, Vice President and Co-founder, Inovis Energy