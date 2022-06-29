Inovis Energy Welcomes New Director of Business Development, Rhode Island's Tony Parente
Tony Parente has 13 years’ experience in the energy efficiency industry which he is bringing to his new role at Inovis Energy.
Inovis Energy, a rapidly-growing energy services company is overjoyed to announce the latest addition to their expanding team, Rhode Island's own Tony Parente.
— Dalton Ling, Vice President and Co-founder, Inovis Energy
Tony Parente will head the sales team at Inovis Energy as the company continues to expand across the country. Boosting their offering of EV charging stations, LED lighting upgrades, mechanical upgrades, and other solutions.
Tony is pleased to be joining the company as it continues to serve local and national accounts with energy saving projects. Mr. Parente has an impressive list of credentials. But his humble and relatable demeanor is the asset that makes him a great addition to the Inovis team.
“We sought Tony out for many reasons, largely the fact he is fundamentally a helpful person. Besides excellent communication skills and industry knowledge, he strives to make sure those around him have what they need to succeed.” says Gabriel Andreson, the President of Inovis Energy. “These are all marks of a great leader. I see that he is a generalist and a specialist at the same time. His mathematical mind paired with spectacular people skills makes him fit right in with the culture we have built here.”
Tony is excited to get to know the existing people and culture at Inovis while exploring new projects for himself and the company. He has a work-life balance which he plans to maintain. He will also bring awareness of the need for energy conservation measures in both private and public sectors.
“Tony’s reputation speaks for itself, and it is really difficult to find good people in business today.” notes Dalton Ling, the Co-Founder and Vice President of Inovis Energy. “We are excited to have Tony join the team. He has the customer-first mentality which completely aligns with Inovis’s own customer-centric value system. Mr. Parente’s expertise in non-lighting solutions integrates perfectly with our existing footprint. It allows us to provide a wider range of solutions to existing and future clients.”
Inovis looks forward to Tony’s effective leadership. It will make the company an even more exceptional team as it continues to expand its national presence.
About Inovis Energy
Inovis Energy is a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm. Their mission is to provide exceptional turn-key solutions to their expanding customer base. Their focus is on implementing cost effective sustainability solutions in an innovative way, based on each customer’s specific goals. The team carries over 45 years’ experience in the industry. They are extremely well versed in lighting, mechanical, renewable energy, and EV supply equipment. They also have vast experience with incentive programs across the U.S. This comprehensive knowledge allows us to provide our customers with the highest value possible.
