Acquisition International Names DRA Family Office Best Direct Private Investments & Family Office in Northern California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisition International has recently named DRA Family Office as Best Direct Private Investments and Family Office in Northern California. In recognition of this achievement, Acquisition International presented DRA Family Office with a Worldwide Finance Award for 2022.

Acquisition International has been recognizing and rewarding industry leaders who overcome difficulties posed by global economic conditions since 2013. The organization created the Worldwide Finance Awards to highlight the achievements of individuals and businesses who are finding ways to thrive in the current economic climate.

Acquisition International evaluates nominees from various sources, including online visitors, clients, magazine subscribers, and the publishing house AI Global Media, of which Acquisition International is a part.

Final judgments for the Worldwide Finance Award recipients are made based on a rigorous vetting process that considers criteria such as innovation, dedication to clients, business growth, online reputation, business performance, longevity, and client feedback and satisfaction.

DRA Family Office founder Rose Vitale has proven her ability to withstand the current economic climate and find ways to invest in women-owned and women-led businesses. She is passionate about reducing barriers women face when securing business funding.

“I am honored to have my efforts and the efforts of my team recognized by Acquisition International,” says Vitale. “We are dedicated to revolutionizing funding for women, even in a volatile economic climate.”

The complete list of winners from 2022 and previous years is available on the Acquisition International website.

DRA Family Office invests in early-stage companies (seed through D rounds). It is mainly looking to invest in lower and middle-market private equity for companies across retail, technology, and real estate industries. In addition, DRA Family Office is seeking equity venture opportunities.

DRA Family Office is looking to partner with family offices and high-net-worth individuals seeking to invest $100,000 to $1 million in women-owned and women-led businesses.

Interested persons can contact info@drafamilyoffice.com for more information. Please include your areas of investment interest and any other relevant information about yourself in your request for information.

