The National Black Chamber of Commerce Introduces: International Committee Business Round Table

The largest Black business association in the world and is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African-American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Chamber of Commerce, through its International Committee will be announcing its “Global Business Initiative”, during a Business Roundtable discussion, that will be held this Friday July 1, 2022, at Swahili Village – The Consulate M Street Northwest Washington DC at 2pm to 4:30pm EST.

The Mission Initiative is to ensure the participation of black diasporan businesses in worldwide capitalism opportunities through entrepreneurship, expansion, and development through export and import.

At this roundtable discussion, there will be stakeholders representing companies, countries and communities that will share their perspectives on how to achieve this objective. Along with a special guest speaker, Nigerian Prince Adewole Adebayo, an international attorney who has practice law in the U.S., Nigeria, Australia, U.K. Singapore and other jurisdictions, and is currently Nigeria’s presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, that will share his economic views of doing business in Nigeria.

NBCC will further advance this initiative into action, at its Annual Convention, with the international theme of “Doing Business Globally Post Pandemic”, occurring during Black Business month on August 16 to the 18, 2022 at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria, IL 61611.

The convention agenda will address international export and import topics, issues, programs, partnerships, and opportunities, with a focus on agri-business to create, economic empowerment, job opportunities, and improving the quality of life for communities impacted by agriculture.

Participants that will be in attendance at the convention range from black diasporan business owners and entrepreneurs to corporate diversity procurement managers, focused to develop and invest in business opportunities and relationships in Africa, the Caribbean as well as Latin America. There also will be government officials, ministries, and agencies representing many industry sectors, who are seeking to showcase investment opportunities in their countries and communities.

