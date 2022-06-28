ResProp Management Expands Texsun Holdings Partnership with San Antonio Acquisition of San Mateo

The San Mateo leasing office. A beautiful interior image of a San Mateo apartment home.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management has been selected by Texsun Holdings as their management partner for San Mateo Apartments, a 252-unit garden style apartment community, located in the fast growing northeast side of San Antonio, Texas. The property offers one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom floor plans that range in size from 708-1,261 square feet of living space.

Built in 2003 and located on an impressive 10.79 acres, life at San Mateo includes a spacious clubhouse for events, business center, a sparkling luxury swimming pool, and a fitness center. Residents can also take advantage of the on-site dog park and basketball court.

San Mateo, which is situated on Wurzbach Parkway, allows the community's residents excellent east/west access across the northside of the Alamo city. The prime location provides easy access to the I-35 corridor as well as US-281. Residents can access San Antonio’s Airport in 11 minutes, downtown San Antonio’s historic Pearl District within 15 minutes, and just a 20-minute commute to the medical center and USAA Corporate HQ.

With the recent addition of San Mateo to their impressive portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 11,000 units across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with Sun Holdings.

San Mateo, managed by ResProp, serves over 400 residents. "Like Heights on Perrin, the expansion of our partnership with Texsun Holdings through their acquisition of San Mateo reconfirms the commitment to ResProp as Texsun’s Management partner in San Antonio," says Mike Hanrahan. "We are looking forward to delivering our premier service to residents, and thank the Texsun leadership team for the opportunity.”

About ResProp Management:

Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

About Texsun Holdings:

Texsun Holdings, headquartered in Dallas (TX), is a real estate private equity firm offering commercial real estate solutions for both retail and institutional investors. Texsun Holdings focuses on seeking out undercapitalized and/or underappreciated assets with unique characteristics across the state of Texas.



Media Contact: