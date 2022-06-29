Wilderland Botanicals Introduces Rhodiola rosea Dried Bulk Roots

Rhodiola rosea blooms on Wilderland Botanicals Farm Rhodiola rosea in bloom on Wilderland Botanicals Farm Rhodiola rosea dried bulk roots from Wilderland Botanicals

Canadian Farm aims to support threatened Rhodiola species by providing the natural healthcare industry with regeneratively cultivated and locally grown supply.

Rhodiola rosea purchased from major North American brands may not be genuine, and neither the distributor nor buyer are aware. When buying herbs, it’s always important to check the country of origin.” — Lauren Blackburn

WHITEHORSE, YT, CANADA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilderland Botanicals, Canada’s first regenerative organic Rhodiola rosea farm and natural healthcare product brand, today announces the release of its dried Rhodiola rosea bulk root.

It is estimated over 90% of the world's Rhodiola rosea supply currently comes from natural populations in the Altai region of South Siberia (Russia, China, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia). This is known as wildcrafting. Natural populations of Rhodiola are facing significant endangerment due to their extremely limited natural supply and extensive over-harvesting by wildcrafters.

“Rhodiola purchased from major North American brands may not be genuine, and neither the distributor nor buyer are aware,” said Lauren Blackburn, Wilderland Botanicals Chief Flower Officer. “When buying any herb, it’s always important to check the country of origin.”

The Yukon-based farm’s focus on soil health and regenerative cultivation aims to help fill the growing global demand by being North America’s premier supplier of ethically farmed Rhodiola rosea.

“With the overharvest of natural Rhodiola rosea populations, we believe regenerative cultivation is key to reducing collection pressure to protect the species, Blackburn said. “Our mission is to create the purest, most ethically grown Rhodiola rosea on the planet, and we are proud to be able to offer our support in meeting the demand for this important herb.”

About Wilderland Botanicals

Wilderland Botanicals is a Rhodiola rosea farm with a vision to improve the well-being of 1 million people worldwide with its 100% regeneratively grown organic botanicals. Specializing in health and immunity-boosting herbs, Wilderland’s Circumpolar boreal location is strategically positioned North of the 60th Parallel. The unique combination of altitude, latitude, and longitude makes it one of the most ideal places on the planet to grow Rhodiola rosea and other native botanicals. Follow the brand online at wilderlandbotanicals.com.

About Rhodiola rosea

Currently, the majority of the world’s Rhodiola rosea supply is obtained by harvesting natural populations in the Altai area of South Siberia (Russia, China, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia). This practice is known as wildcrafting. Due to extremely limited natural supply, extensive over-harvesting occurs and these natural populations of Rhodiola are in serious threat. Now under strict regulation, Rhodiola rosea is on the IUCN European ‘Red List’ of threatened species.

About Regenerative Agriculture

At its purest, regenerative agriculture is a lifestyle and farming methodology designed to create and enhance life within a farm’s ecosystem. This dynamic and holistic approach to agriculture, incorporates permaculture and organic farming practices–resulting in healthy soil capable of producing high-quality, nutrient-dense crops; while improving the land, and securing a balanced and biodiverse farm ecosystem.

The loss of Earth’s fertile soil and biodiversity poses a serious threat to our planet’s soil health. Through many standard agricultural practices, soil is being polluted and decarbonized resulting in mass land desertification and erosion. It is estimated over 12 million hectares of productive land become barren every year. At this rate of soil destruction, soil scientists project within 50 years we will no longer have enough arable topsoil to feed ourselves. In addition, the agricultural and forestry industries account for approximately 25% of global greenhouse gas emissions, which does not include the transportation of these agricultural and forestry goods. Despite the current conditions of agriculture’s enormous harm to the environment, it also has enormous potential to heal it.

About Wilderland Botanical’s Regenerative Agriculture Practices

As Canada’s first regenerative organic Rhodiola rosea farm and one of the Yukon Territory’s first regenerative farms, Wilderland Botanicals is firmly planting its flag in the regenerative agriculture movement. Wilderland’s regenerative agricultural practices include alley cropping, seed harvesting, minimal tillage, organic manure, cover crop, and mycelium application, conversion of farm biomass to biochar, and more–all with the focus on increasing soil health and supporting the local biodiversity of the micro-farm ecosystem. Long-term farm practices to support the local farm ecosystem include natural forms of land stewardship and developing best management strategies around water harvesting and conservation, increased pollinator-supporting floral buffers, and animal habitat creation and conservation.

