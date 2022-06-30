Beyond AUM Co-Founder Gretchen Halpin Presents at 2022 Invest in Women Conference

Kimberly Foss, Gretchen Halpin, Chris Cherry (left to right)

This conference is a testament to the fact that women are not only helping to shape the future of the financial services industry but leading the way.” — Gretchen Halpin

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gretchen Halpin, co-founder of Beyond AUM, presented at the 7th Annual Invest in Women conference in Atlanta, Georgia in mid-June. Halpin spoke on a panel titled ‘Navigating the Evolving Media Landscape’, alongside Kimberly Foss, President of Empyrion Wealth Management, and Chris Cherry, Chief Engagement Officer at J Connelly. The women shared their insights and experience on how financial advisors can use strategic media exposure and earned press as a growth tactic.

“Getting seen in the media is not enough to create true credibility for financial advisors,” explains Gretchen Halpin. “Media should be utilized as part of a larger marketing strategy with clear outcomes in mind – including connecting your value to the target audience.”

Returning to an ‘in-person’ format this year, FA Magazine’s Invest in Women conference provides a forum to discuss the wide array of topics that focus on issues related to women, both as financial advisors in the industry and serving female clients with different needs. The conference serves as an opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts.

As co-founder of Beyond AUM, Gretchen Halpin utilizes her experience as a successful entrepreneur and strategic consultant to morph big-picture ideas into actions and results. A regular speaker at industry events, Halpin has helped financial advisors and financial services professionals expand into underserved financial communities, including how best to serve women. “This conference is a testament to the fact that women are not only helping to shape the future of the financial services industry but leading the way,” said Halpin.

About Beyond AUM

Beyond AUM provides strategy, marketing, and technology solutions to financial services firms, including wealth managers, financial planning firms, and registered investment advisors. The agency’s mission is to empower financial services firms to achieve world-class outcomes for their brands and professionals and drive success in the business far beyond assets under management (AUM). To learn more, visit beyondaum.com.