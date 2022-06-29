MOSS Building & Design Wins 2022 Chrysalis Award for Historic Herndon Home Remodel
MOSS Building & Design is pleased to announce that it has won its third consecutive Chrysalis Award for Remodeling Excellence.CHANTILLY, VA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSS Building & Design is pleased to announce that it has won its third consecutive Chrysalis Award for Remodeling Excellence. Continuing to set new standards of professionalism, 79 companies from across the United States were named winners at the 2022 awards. The entries were judged on overall design, the creative use of space and materials, and the degree to which the project enhanced the original structure.
MOSS Building & Design won this year’s award in the category of Residential Historic/Restoration under $250,000 with the interior remodel of the kitchen and primary bathroom in a historic home built in the town of Herndon, Virginia, in 1910. The beautiful home had character, charm, and was in the perfect location. However, the original dining room, meant for large, formal gatherings, didn't work for our customers more informal style, while the original kitchen was small and tucked away in the back of the house. In addition, the home lacked a primary bathroom. With the vision of our designers combined with the homeowners’ own design style and aesthetics, the results now include a beautiful and large eat-in kitchen and a stunning brand-new primary bathroom, created from an un-used upstairs bonus room, that mimics the design style of the kitchen. Portfolio images of this remodel can be found at https://www.mossbuildinganddesign.com/blog/portfolio_page/master-bathroom-remodel-in-herndon-virginia/?hsLang=en and at https://www.mossbuildinganddesign.com/blog/herndon-remodel-before-and-after?hsLang=en.
“Maintaining the integrity of this home’s original architecture and past historical significance combined with updating portions to the modern era were key factors in the overall success of the remodel,” said Sean Ganey, MOSS Alpha Team Leader & Principal Architect.
The Chrysalis Awards program, begun in 1994, recognizes the nation’s best work in fourteen general categories of residential and commercial remodeling. The Chrysalis Awards are open to every professional remodeler and design professional in the United States.
“This is the 3rd consecutive year in which MOSS has won a Chrysalis award, which demonstrates their ongoing commitment to excellence,” said Ken Kanline, Director of the Awards.
Pictures and summaries of the 2022 award-winning projects can be seen on Chrysalis website www.chrysalisawards.com beginning in August. For more information about the Chrysalis Awards, contact Ken Kanline at 888-263-5687 or at ken@buildingsongs.com.
Since 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ MOSS Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for seven consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards. Recent notable accolades include the 2022 PRO Mid-Atlantic Remodeler of the Year Awards in three categories, including two Grand Prize winning remodels, the 2021 NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Metro DC Capital CotY Award, 2021 Angie’s List Super Service Award, 2020 Chrysalis Regional Award for Kitchen Remodeling, 2021 Chrysalis Regional Award for Whole Home Renovation, and, for five years running, the NARI Metro DC CotY/PRO Mid Atlantic Award for outstanding commitment to community service.
MOSS Mission is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates as the charitable outreach partner of MOSS Building & Design, Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland’s premier residential remodeling company. Founded in 2021, MOSS Mission was established to further strengthen the community relations work that MOSS Building & Design has developed with local organizations since its founding over 20 years ago. MOSS Mission regularly donates funds and services to area non-profit organizations, aligning with the original vision of our company’s founders to give back locally to those in need. MOSS Mission routinely seeks out non-profit organizations that benefit veterans, women and children, and first responders, among others.
