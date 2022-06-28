Urban SDK to deliver traffic data and trip reporting services to Santa Fe region
Urban SDK will provide Santa Fe with data intended to improve traffic analysis and operations during the two-year initiative.
Having the ability to monitor what’s happening on the roads, down to specific road segments, is invaluable.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe MPO have selected Urban SDK, the global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, to provide the organizations with data management, analysis, and reporting.
“Urban SDK’s platform helps give officials more horsepower for their reporting needs,” says Urban SDK Director of Revenue and Policy, Chris Warren. “Having the ability to monitor what’s happening on the roads, down to specific road segments, is invaluable.”
As part of this initiative, Urban SDK will provide Santa Fe with traffic data and data management, including trip volumes, origins and destinations, durations, and distances. Santa Fe will also receive the speed and reliability performance measures such as: planning time index, travel time reliability (TTR); and traffic volumes — including AM and PM peaks.
Officials will be able to leverage Urban SDK’s web-based platform to create and share reports with internal stakeholders and to increase citizen engagement.
“We are very excited about our work in the Santa Fe region,” says Warren. “Assisting officials with their transit and transportation planning, infrastructure improvement projects, and policy initiatives.”
About Urban SDK
A global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, Urban SDK is the only enterprise data analytics platform that equips professionals with the urban planning data needed to make efficient, data-driven planning decisions. We provide organizations with clean data pipelines, automated performance reporting, and an on-demand repository of data that can be accessed and visualized in our GIS mapping Studio. Urban SDK customers trust in and use our platform to build safer, more efficient, equitable, and sustainable infrastructure.
