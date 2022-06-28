Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled for S.D. Highway 37 and U.S. Highway 81 in the Mitchell Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 24, 2022

Contact: Paulette Huber, Project Engineer, 605-770-3036

MITCHELL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to the shoulders of three highways in the Mitchell Area beginning on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

S.D. Highway 37 – Six miles southbound, from one-half mile south of the Sanborn/Davison County Line south to just north of Mitchell. The chip seal will begin on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and will take approximately one day to complete. The fog seal will take another day to complete. S.D. Highway 37 – 16 miles northbound, from just north of Mitchell north to just south of Jct. S.D. Highway 34. The chip seal will also begin on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and will take approximately two days to complete. The fog seal will take another day to complete. U.S. Highway 81 – 10 miles, from just south of Jct. S.D. 38 in Salem south to two miles north of Jct. S.D. Highway 42. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

On Highway 37, traffic will be reduced to one lane through the project with the use of signs, arrow boards, and channelizing devices. Motorists can expect a delay of approximately five minutes while traveling through the work area.

On Highway 81, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present on the shoulders for a period of 12 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Motorists should avoid driving on the shoulders until after the fog seal has been applied, except for emergencies.

Eight more routes will be sealed later this summer. More information about these routes will be sent out in the future.

Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, MN is the prime contractor on the $6 million project.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-