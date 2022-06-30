Shuai Xu Works Focus on the Invisible World

Art by Shuai Xu Art by Shuai Xu Land

Shuai Xu is interested in humanity's relationship to the cosmos, particularly as it plays out here on Earth, in the relationship between individuals and nature.

I hope that my works will move viewers away from cynicism and contempt, creating the opportunity to experience moments of contemplation and reflection.” — Shuai Xu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shuai Xu has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from China, this Artist has earned world recognition for his inspiring art. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"My current works focus on the invisible world, and much of my inspiration comes from my dreams. I am interested in humanity's relationship to the cosmos, particularly as it plays out here on Earth, in the relationship between individuals and nature. I hope to explore my interior world more deeply while expanding outward, to engage society and beyond.

I am drawn to dreams because every one of us is familiar with them. In dreams, we can experience a new world through the virtual displacement of time and space. It is from this virtual world that I draw the artistic inspiration I need. The same is true of the night sky. I have had fantasies about the night sky since childhood, and it has also become a source of inspiration. Both my works and I are searching for a state of unity between individuals and nature, and we care about everything in the world, just like the philosophy expressed by the phrase "one flower, one world, one leaf, and one Bodhi."

The dream world is an invisible world, but we cannot deny its existence. I proceed by "plagiarizing" scenes from my dreams, incorporating them into my work, and giving them three-dimensional forms in physical reality. However, this does not mean that every one of my paintings comes directly from my dreams. I record the content of my dreams indirectly, improvising and adapting, depending on the materials I am using and the formats I am working with. My goal as an artist is to use my dreams to establish a more profound connection with the real world, which viewers can experience. My works, in whatever media, are different from my original dreams, which have been transformed or altered because of the conscious thoughts that have gone into their creation. But it is undeniable that what initially motivated me to create these works came from my dreams.

On some occasions, my paintings lead me to create works of land art. Because a painting is a limited space that allows the imagination limitless freedom, it gives me the opportunity to freely conceive various landscapes in my mind. In a sense, painting sometimes functions as a sketch or a study for a work of land art to me. My land art uses the land as a canvas to form a visually vast landscape. This allows me to explore the relationship between human beings and nature and even between human beings and the universe. Whether my works originate in dreams or the vastness of the cosmos, they come from otherwise invisible worlds. These realities are often overlooked by society at large, but they focus on my art.

I hope that my works will move viewers away from cynicism and contempt, creating the opportunity to experience moments of contemplation and reflection. I desire to begin to understand—and invite others to understand— the relationship between human beings and nature, the universe, and the meaning of our existence in the universe—in short, an exploration of the self."

Shuai Xu was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.shuai-xu.com/

