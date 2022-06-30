Business Reporter: The transformative power of new trends in digital payments

The adoption of commercial payment solutions by B2B is set to ease cashflow problems and enable SMEs to compete with big players on a more equal footing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published in Business Reporter, Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO of Cashflows, the platform that makes it easy to accept payments, explores the latest trends in the payments space.B2C payment infrastructure has been developing at an unprecedented pace in the past few years with innovations such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and the growth of online marketplaces. As we look to the future, Hannah predicts that this will undoubtedly increase adoption rates across B2B use-cases.Digital technology is making payment products and services more democratic by providing access to state-of-the-art solutions to customers that have long been underserved and excluded from the global payments ecosystem. Fintech solutions can support SMEs for example, by providing access to consumer banking, facilitating transactions and offering useful data through single integrated APIs that are facilitated by Open Banking.Meanwhile, B2B BNPL providers can provide a great service to businesses by easing their cashflow problems and assuming the seller's payment risk. Thanks to emerging B2B marketplaces – more SMEs will be able to trade with other businesses on platforms with embedded payment capabilities. This gives them access to wider consumer pools and eliminates the need for them to set up their own ecommerce website.Another new development Fitzsimons anticipates is the increasing percentage of online payments made using stable coins that combine the stability of fiat currencies with the benefits of public blockchain networks. There are currently more than $50 (£40) billion worth of stable coins in circulation powering $200 billion of payment volumes globally each month.To learn about B2B payment solutions , read the article here