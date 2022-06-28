Simpleview Announces Strategic Talent Investments

Chief operations officer, vice president of customer success, vice president of professional services, and president of Eventsforce among new roles

Simpleview is dedicated to supporting DMOs with expert staff that act as an extension of their own teams.”
— CEO Ryan George
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, has announced an expansion of its management team. These strategic staffing investments will help continue the tradition of providing exceptional customer service to Simpleview’s customers.

Patrick Eichen has joined the company as chief operations officer (COO). Eichen is an industry veteran and accomplished software executive with a proven track record of scaling operations in high-growth technology companies. Most recently, he served as head of customer experience at Splunk, a leader in the data and security space, where he led strategic initiatives focused on improving customer sentiment and accelerating customer time to value. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Global Business from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arizona.

Scott Wood, who co-founded the company and previously held the position of COO, is transitioning to president of Eventsforce — Simpleview’s event management platform. Over the past years, the meetings industry and its supporting technology have changed drastically. Due to these ever-changing needs, Wood will focus on the execution of the portfolio roadmap and building out the support teams to service planners, venues, and destination organizations around the world.

Simpleview has made progressive investments in customer-focused talent by recently adding 23 new staff members, including Steven Lopez as vice president of professional services. Lopez brings more than 10 years of SaaS technology experience. Throughout his career, Lopez’s performance-driven expertise has led to accelerated growth at providers of marketing technology, including companies offering CMS, CRM, and digital marketing solutions.

In addition, Scott ﻿Stanislav has been promoted from his role as director of customer experience to vice president of customer experience. ﻿Stanislav, who has worked at Simpleview for over 12 years, will be responsible for the continuous improvement of the customer experience processes and team, allowing them to remain the leader in providing world-class customer service.

“Simpleview is dedicated to supporting DMOs with expert staff that act as an extension of their own teams,” said CEO Ryan George. “It is an honor to be able to attract and promote such exceptionally qualified professionals who will proactively support Simpleview’s dedication to our clients with the best software and services for the travel and tourism industry.”

