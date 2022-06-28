Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market | Outlook, Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.68% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses the nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.68% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. An international Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market industry for the precise forecast period. The report performs analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market industry. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in this market report. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are two of the most extensively used techniques while preparing the winning Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market analysis report.
The copolymerization of butadiene with acrylonitrile produces nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), often known as Buna-N or nitrile rubber. The synthetic rubber nitrile butadiene rubber is a copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. It has strong elongation qualities, exceptional to good compression set resistance, acceptable resilience, and tensile strength, but weak flame and steam resistance. It is most commonly used in applications where strong oil resistance is required, such as automobile seals, gaskets, and other objects that come into contact with hot oils. NBR is a good material for aviation applications since it can tolerate temperatures ranging from 40 to 108 degrees Celsius. Dashboards, brake pads, kick panels, and other components made of nitrile butadiene rubber are commonly utilized in the automobile and industrial industries. In these industries, it is referred to as the rubber labour. Its capacity to maintain various temperature levels is one of its many properties, making it helpful in aeronautical applications. The physical properties of nitrile butadiene rubber, such as hardness and rigidity, make it a suitable material for use in the nuclear sector.
Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market report provides you with detailed insights, industry knowledge, market forecasts and analytics. The report on the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) industry also clarifies economic risks and environmental compliance. The increasing demand for NBR products from automotive industry will influence the growth rate of the nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. The expanding public awareness about radiation prevention and rising safety concerns in healthcare are the key elements driving market expansion.
The nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market is also being driven by factors such as an increasing automotive applications and the surging demand for NBR gloves. Furthermore, increasing expenditure for infrastructure development will enhance the growth rate of nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. Also, the rise in the consumption from aeronautical industry will act as a major factor influencing the growth of nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market. Rising demand for bio-based feedstock and increasing preference of these products in petroleum industry due to its oil resistance capability will cushion the growth of nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market.
Some of the major players operating in the nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market are Versalis S.p.A., Huangshan Hualan Chemical Co., Ltd., ARLANXEO, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL., JSR Corporation., LG Chem, ZEON CORPORATION, SIBUR International GmbH, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, AirBoss of America Corp., Atlantic Gasket Corporation, Precision Associates, Inc., Hanna Rubber Company, Dow, BASF SE, LANXESS, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, TSRC, and NANTEX Industry Co., Ltd., among others.
Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Scope and Market Size
The nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.
On the basis of product, nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market is segmented into hoses, belts, cables, molded and extruded products, seals and o-rings, rubber compounds, adhesives and sealants, gloves, foamed products, and others.
The application segment for nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market includes automotive, mechanical engineering, oil and gas, metallurgy and mining, construction, medical, and others.
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Country Level Analysis
The nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance due to the rapid industrialization, high production of automotive components and growing government initiatives for the expansion of automotive industry in this region. North America and Europe are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the rising awareness about the safety of workers and strict regulations to occupational hazards in this region.
The country section of the nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Key Indicators Analysed:
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales by Product Types.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its production, consumption, import & export, sales volume & revenue forecast.
Market Analysis by Product Type: The report covers majority Product Types in the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry, including its product specifications by each key player, volume, sales by Volume and Value (M USD).
Market Analysis by Application Type: Based on the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry and its applications, the market is further sub-segmented into several major Application of its industry. It provides you with the market size, CAGR & forecast by each industry applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report will provide with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
