UnifyCloud recognized as finalist for 2022 Microsoft Migration to Azure Partner of the Year
We invest significant resources, time, and energy into innovating our software and services and being recognized by Microsoft for the third year in a row is evidence of that commitment.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud today announced it has been named a finalist for the Migration to Azure 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. This is the third consecutive year that UnifyCloud has been honored as a Microsoft Partner of the Year winner or finalist.
— Vivek Bhatnagar, CTO and co-founder of UnifyCloud
“We are thrilled to be recognized by Microsoft for something that is so close to the core of our mission as a company – helping businesses and partners with data-driven application and database modernizations and migration to Azure and realize all the benefits the cloud can deliver. To be honored yet again is proof that UnifyCloud and our CloudAtlas platform is delivering for customers, partners, and Microsoft.” said Marc Pinotti, CEO and co-founder of UnifyCloud.
Vivek Bhatnagar, CTO and co-founder of UnifyCloud added. “We invest significant resources, time, and energy into innovating our software and services and being recognized by Microsoft for the third year in a row is evidence of that commitment. UnifyCloud maintains a state of constant innovation to ensure our CloudAtlas platform meets the changing needs of the marketplace and the growing capabilities of the cloud. From .NET, PHP, Java and Python app modernization to SAP, Oracle, OSS, and VMware data migrations to newer capabilities like Azure Virtual Desktop, Low-code/No-code, and Serverless, UnifyCloud works hard to stay at the leading edge of the cloud.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.
UnifyCloud was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Migration to Azure.
The Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that excels in delivering outstanding solutions for accelerating customer migration to the cloud. This includes helping organizations assess their existing environment, plan their migration and/or modernization of infrastructure, databases, and application workloads, accelerating adoption of Azure at scale and ultimately improving business results, increasing customer value, and helping companies to drive their business forward.
“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”
Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.
Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog.
The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as a finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award, finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies.
For additional information contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
