Texsun Holdings Acquires Heights on Perrin and Hires ResProp Management for Property Management in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management has been selected by Texsun Holdings as their management partner for Heights on Perrin, a 384-unit garden style apartment community, located in the fast growing northeast side of San Antonio, Texas. The property offers one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans that range from 460-970 square feet of living space.

Built in 1980 and located on sprawling 13.54 acres, life at Heights on Perrin includes 2 sparkling pools with a hot tub, a spacious clubroom for events, and a business center. Residents can also take advantage of the on-site BBQ and picnic areas, fitness center, dog park, playground, and sports court.

Community residents have a prime location in the San Antonio area with the property being situated on I410 frontage Rd between I35 and US Route 281. San Antonio Airport is 6 minutes away, Downtown San Antonio’s historic Pearl District is 12 minutes away, and it’s just a 14-minute commute to the medical center.

With the recent addition of Heights on Perrin to their impressive portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 11,000 units across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with Texsun Holdings.

Heights on Perrin, managed by ResProp, serves over 500 residents. "Our partnership with Texsun Holdings through their acquisition of Heights on Perrin reconfirms the great value that our company provides owners," says Mike Hanrahan. "We are looking forward to executing the business plan for Heights on Perrin to include amenity improvements and unit renovations to the community. The repositioning strategy, in tandem with delivering our premier service to residents, set the table for success. We thank Texsun Holdings for their partnership and look forward to continuing to build this relationship."

About ResProp Management:

Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

About Texsun Holdings:

Texsun Holdings, headquartered in Dallas (TX), is a real estate private equity firm offering commercial real estate solutions for both retail and institutional investors. Texsun Holdings focuses on seeking out undercapitalized and/or underappreciated assets with unique characteristics across the state of Texas.

