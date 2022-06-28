Public Information Meeting for I-515/Charleston Blvd Interchange July 7

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), in cooperation with the City of Las Vegas and Clark County, invites you to attend a public information meeting for the I-515/Charleston Boulevard Interchange Project. This public meeting serves as an opportunity to learn about the project, view displays, provide comments, and ask questions. The project limits are the I-515 corridor between Eastern Avenue and Wyoming Avenue and along Charleston Boulevard between Sacramento Drive and Sandhill Road/Honolulu Street.The purpose of the I-515/Charleston Boulevard Interchange Project is to implement safety and operational enhancements and improve traffic operations on both Charleston Boulevard and I-515.



Virtual Public Meeting: The virtual public meeting will be available 24 hours a day via the internet from June 28 through August 1, 2022, at [dot.nv.gov/515charleston]dot.nv.gov/515charleston.



In-person Public Meeting: The in-person public meeting is an open house format from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m., on July 6, 2022, held at the East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89101.



Livestream Information: The formal project presentation will be livestreamed July 6, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. via the NDOT Facebook page (@NevadaDOT). Livestream participants will be given the opportunity to provide comments and ask questions via Facebook.



For those unable to attend in person or access the virtual meeting, public access to computers and hard copies of the presentation will be available at the East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89101.



Where you come in: Members of the public are encouraged to learn more, ask questions, and submit comments about the project on July 6, or any time over the virtual meeting period (June 28 – August 1). Comments will be received via the in-person and livestreamed meeting, virtual meeting website, and via e-mail ([info@515charleston.com]info@515charleston.com) through August 1, 2022. You may also mail your comments using the contact information below.



Contact: Amanda Callegari, PE, Project Manager, 1263 S Stewart Street, Carson City, NV 89712. (775)-301-7610.



If Right-of-way is Needed: The Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Policies Act of 1970 will govern the acquisition of right-of-way that may be necessary for this project. More detailed information regarding right-of-way can be obtained from the NDOT’s Right-of-Way Division, 1263 S. Stewart Street, Carson City, NV 89712, or by calling (775) 888-7480.



Special Accommodation Requests: Reasonable efforts will be made to assist and accommodate persons with disabilities desiring to attend the meeting. Requests for auxiliary aids or services to assist individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency should be made with as much advance notice as possible to Cassie Mlynarek, NDOT Public Involvement Specialist, at (702) 232-5288 or email at cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.

