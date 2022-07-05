Andrew Ernst Named Executive Chef and Beverage Manager of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets; today announced Andrew Ernst as the Executive Chef of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in York, PA.
In his new role, Ernst will oversee daily Food and Beverage operations, total quality management, associate development, financial controls, and guest satisfaction for this historic, one-of-a-kind hotel slated for opening in the 3rd Quarter of 2022 in downtown York, Pennsylvania.
“Andrew has been in the food and beverage industry for over 25 years and brings a wealth of culinary knowledge and experience. His full-service hotel experience and strong passion for the hotel’s history and individuality will be an asset that sets this GF hotel apart from its competitors.” stated John Rubino, President & COO.
Andrew’s accomplishments include being touted as a 2010 Top Chef Favorite by Dr. John Christopher Fine, a feature food writer and columnist in magazines and newspapers worldwide. In 2012, Ernst represented Wyndham Hotels and Resorts at the International TAPAS competition in Valladolid, Spain. He also played a significant culinary role during the Congressional Medal of Honor Convention and the 150th anniversary of the battle of Gettysburg commemoration in 2013. He has been a culinary ambassador for local events such as the Celebrity Chef Competition held by the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, winning the award in 2014 and winning the Celebrity Chef All-Star Competition in 2016.
“I'm very excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the opening team and help bring The Yorktowne Hotel to life once again. I started my career shortly after culinary school at the hotel from 2000-2005 and have fond memories of the great people and reputation of the Yorktowne's history.” Ernst is looking forward to the challenge of continuing this rich history and high expectations of elegance and exceptional guest service.
To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. GF has delivered superior results throughout its 34 years in business through positive operating and financial performance, implementing impactful capital strategies, dedicating itself to excellence in guest services, and focusing on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Jennifer Halliday
