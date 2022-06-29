Jennifer Harding-Cawthorne Named Catering Sales Manager of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, today announced Jennifer Harding-Cawthorne as the Catering Sales Manager at The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in York, PA. GF Hotels & Resorts is focused on bringing their distinctive style and entrepreneurial spirit in hospitality with their powerhouse team.
Jennifer will drive social catering sales by capitalizing on heavy local demand and leveraging preestablished business contacts in her new role. As part of the sales team, the energizing focus will be banquet sales for this historic, one-of-a-kind hotel slated for opening in the 3rd Quarter of 2022 in downtown York, Pennsylvania.
“Harding-Cawthorne will be a fantastic addition to the Yorktowne sales team. With her extensive knowledge of the area and her long experience in catering sales, she will be an invaluable asset to the team.” stated John Rubino, President & COO.
“I am thrilled to be part of the city's revitalization of the true “Crown Jewel”. The Yorktowne has been part of this community’s life force for nearly a hundred years,” Harding-Cawthorne said. “When I told friends, family, and former colleagues about the opportunity that unfolded before me, their excitement was evident. I can’t wait to extend this feeling with the clients we will serve and the York community.”
Jennifer’s 25 years of experience has been highlighted in multiple positions throughout the hospitality industry. Most recently, she served as Catering Manager for Chartwells at York College of Pennsylvania and served as Outlet Manager of The Yorktowne Hotel in the early 2010s prior to the closing in 2016.
To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. GF has delivered superior results throughout its 34 years in business through positive operating and financial performance, implementing impactful capital strategies, dedicating itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Jennifer Halliday
Jennifer will drive social catering sales by capitalizing on heavy local demand and leveraging preestablished business contacts in her new role. As part of the sales team, the energizing focus will be banquet sales for this historic, one-of-a-kind hotel slated for opening in the 3rd Quarter of 2022 in downtown York, Pennsylvania.
“Harding-Cawthorne will be a fantastic addition to the Yorktowne sales team. With her extensive knowledge of the area and her long experience in catering sales, she will be an invaluable asset to the team.” stated John Rubino, President & COO.
“I am thrilled to be part of the city's revitalization of the true “Crown Jewel”. The Yorktowne has been part of this community’s life force for nearly a hundred years,” Harding-Cawthorne said. “When I told friends, family, and former colleagues about the opportunity that unfolded before me, their excitement was evident. I can’t wait to extend this feeling with the clients we will serve and the York community.”
Jennifer’s 25 years of experience has been highlighted in multiple positions throughout the hospitality industry. Most recently, she served as Catering Manager for Chartwells at York College of Pennsylvania and served as Outlet Manager of The Yorktowne Hotel in the early 2010s prior to the closing in 2016.
To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. GF has delivered superior results throughout its 34 years in business through positive operating and financial performance, implementing impactful capital strategies, dedicating itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Jennifer Halliday
WW Hospitality Marketing
+1 2159722741
email us here