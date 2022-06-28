Europe Paper Bags Market To Grow At Rate Of 9.83% Through 2029 | Business Players - WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa
Market Analysis and Insights: Europe Paper Bags Market
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the paper bags market was valued at USD 2305.40 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3035.77 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.
TOP Manufactures in Europe Paper Bags Market Report are WestRock Company (US), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), International Paper (US), Novolex (US), NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o (Czechia),PAPIER-METTLER KG (Germany), Burgass Carrier Bags (US), Mondi (UK), CEE R.SCHISLER (France), Conitex Sonoco (US), Paperera de Girona S.A. LC Paper Group (Spain) , Inteplast Group (US)
A paper bag is one made of paper, most commonly kraft paper. Depending on client demand, paper bags can be created from virgin or recycled fibres. Flat paper, multiwall paper sacks, and handled bags are some of the most common paper bags on the market. Paper bags are frequently used as shopping bags and for the packaging of some consumer goods. They carry various range of products from electronics, groceries, glass bottles, clothing, books, toiletries, and several other goods. They can also function as means of transport in day-to-day activities.
The need for easy and customizable carriers of things, the global paper bag market has been steadily growing over the forecast period. Due to increased ecological concerns and increasing water pollution caused by plastics worldwide, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) began a Europe campaign to raise awareness about the disadvantages of using micro-plastics and escaping micro-plastic's excessive use. Paper bags are environmentally degradable, recyclable, and reusable, making them better from plastic bags.
Europe Paper Bags Market Report Segmented into these regions:-
Europe Paper Bags Market Scope and Market Size
By Products (Flat Paper Bag, Multi-Wall Paper Sacks, Open Mouth, Pasted Valve, Lock Paper Bag, Self-Opening-Style (SOS) Bags, Stand Up Pouch and Others)
By Usage (Single Use and Re-Usable)
By Capacity (Less Than 1 Kg, 1 Kg-5 Kg, 5 Kg-10 Kg and More Than 10 Kg)
By Size (Small Size, Medium Size, Large Size and Extra Large Size)
By Sealing And Handle (Heat Seal, Hand Length Handle, Ziploc, Twisted Handle, Flat Handle and Others)
By Shape (Rectangle, Square, Circular and Others)
By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce and Others)
By End-User (Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetic Products, Agriculture, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Others)
The Report Covers The Following Chapters
Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report
Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.
Introduction – The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by type, segmentation by channel type and segmentation by payment method.
Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Europe Paper Bags market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.
Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the
Europe Paper Bags market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
Impact Of COVID-19 – This chapter discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the Europe Paper Bags market.
Market Size And Growth – This section contains the historic (2011-2022) and forecast (2022-2029), and (2011-2020) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.
Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2011-2020) and forecast (2022-2029), and (2029-2029) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.
Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2011-2029) and analysis for different segments.
Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2022), historic (2014-2022) and forecast (2022-2029), and market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.
The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.
Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the Europe Paper Bags market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.
Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.
Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for Europe Paper Bags companies in terms of service offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, and target groups.
Appendix – This section includes details on the abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.
