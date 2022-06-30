Parisa Shahmoradi, Influenced by Mythology, Symbolism, and Philosophy of Art

Creation

Creation

Human

Human

Shadows

Shadows

Parisa Shahmoradi creates a work of art and spends a lot of time thinking about it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parisa Shahmoradi has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Iran, this Artist has earned world recognition for her pleasing art. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"Taking courses such as mythology, symbolism, and philosophy of art at the university greatly influenced my thinking and my art. To create a work of art, I spend a lot of time thinking about it, maybe months. For this reason, the number of artworks I do is limited to a few."

Parisa Shahmoradi has held three solo exhibitions and participated in two group exhibitions in Iran. She also participated in three group exhibitions in the USA ( New York Art Expo 2021 and 2022, Spectrum- Red Dot Miami 2021)

International Awards:
Ambassador of Art 2021, from Art International Contemporary Magazine ( Italy).
Top 60 Masters 2022 from ArtTour International Magazine ( USA).

Parisa Shahmoradi was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards


.
.
.

.
.
.
News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
viviana@arttourinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Parisa Shahmoradi, Influenced by Mythology, Symbolism, and Philosophy of Art

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine viviana@arttourinternational.com
Company/Organization
ArtTour International Magazine
988 Columbus Ave
New York, New York, 10025
United States
+1 800-807-1167
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

More From This Author
Tracey Chaykin, Always Felt the Need to Brighten her World with Art
Mahfuzur Rahman, Committed to Illuminated Landscapes
Shuai Xu Works Focus on the Invisible World
View All Stories From This Author