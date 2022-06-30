Parisa Shahmoradi, Influenced by Mythology, Symbolism, and Philosophy of Art

Creation Human Shadows

Parisa Shahmoradi creates a work of art and spends a lot of time thinking about it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parisa Shahmoradi has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Iran, this Artist has earned world recognition for her pleasing art. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"Taking courses such as mythology, symbolism, and philosophy of art at the university greatly influenced my thinking and my art. To create a work of art, I spend a lot of time thinking about it, maybe months. For this reason, the number of artworks I do is limited to a few."

Parisa Shahmoradi has held three solo exhibitions and participated in two group exhibitions in Iran. She also participated in three group exhibitions in the USA ( New York Art Expo 2021 and 2022, Spectrum- Red Dot Miami 2021)

International Awards:

Ambassador of Art 2021, from Art International Contemporary Magazine ( Italy).

Top 60 Masters 2022 from ArtTour International Magazine ( USA).

Parisa Shahmoradi was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards



.

.

.

.

.

.

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine