Radiopharmaceuticals Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 4.80 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 11.69 billion by 2029. “Diagnostic Applications” dominates the application segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market owing to rising incidences of medical ailments such as diabetes that are responsible for making the lower part of the body symptomatic and vulnerable. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Nuclear medicine is increasingly being used in the diagnostic imaging and radiotherapy. This has carved the way for the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. Nuclear medicine assists in the diagnosing the organs of any kind of pathological condition, especially cancer.
Segmentation:-
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Type (Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine), Application (Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications), Procedural Volume Assessment (Diagnostic Procedures, Therapeutic Procedures), Source (Nuclear Reactors, Cyclotrons), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Competitive Landscape and Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis
The radiopharmaceuticals market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to radiopharmaceuticals market.
Major Players:-
Cardinal Health (US)
General Electric
Curium (France)
Lantheus Medical Imaging (US)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Bracco Imaging (Italy)
Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey)
Nordion (Canada)
Advanced Accelerator Applications (France)
NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa)
JSC Isotope (Russia)
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (US)
Eckert & Ziegler (Germany)
Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Smith & Nephew plc (Germany)
Zimmer Biomet (US)
Hanger Inc. (US)
Otto Bock Healthcare GmBH (Germany)
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Definition
From the name itself, it is clear that radiopharmaceutical are a group of pharmaceutical drugs that possess a high degree of radioactivity. Radiopharmaceuticals are the pharmaceutical formulations that comprises of radioactive isotopes and these medications are can be delivered orally, intravenously or interstitially.
Radiopharmaceuticals Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising prevalence of diseases
Growing rate of acute and chronic diseases all around the globe such as cancer owing to various factors is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Radiopharmaceuticals enables diagnosing the tumour cells in the organs or in the body as a whole. Cancer is the second most leading cause of death worldwide.
Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted in the nuclear medicine field is also bolstering the market growth rate.
Growing investment for healthcare facilities
Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.
Opportunities
Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, rising awareness about the benefits of alpha radio immunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment, rising geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rise in initiatives to reduce the demand-supply gap of mo-99 , rising internet penetration rate, increase in application of radioisotopes in the healthcare industry, rising use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.
Restraints/Challenges Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market
On the other hand, high cost associated with the research and development proficiencies, limited infrastructural facilities, short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, high equipment prices and dearth of awareness in the backward economies are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of favorable reimbursement scenario and technology penetration in the developing economies, hospital budget cuts especially during the pandemic, and lack of suitable infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries are projected to challenge the market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This radiopharmaceuticals market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.
COVID-19 Impact on Radiopharmaceuticals Market
COVID-19 gave a setback to the market owing to the budget and resources cut during this phase. The pandemic led to the major changes in the clinical operations of radiology departments worldwide. Delay in the number of non-elective diagnostic procedures and treatment surgeries led to the fall in revenue for the market. With an aim to maximise the impact of social distancing, the academic medical centers and universities were rushed to shut down scientific research activities. Also, a halt on the funding for such research and development activities staggered down the growth of the market.
Table of Contents-Snapshot
– Executive Summary
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications
Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business
Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter 10 Market Dynamics
Chapter 11 Industry Forecast
Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Scope
The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, procedural volume assessment, source, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine
Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine
Based on type, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into diagnostic nuclear medicine and therapeutic nuclear medicine. Diagnostic nuclear medicine has further been segmented into SPECT radiopharmaceuticals and PET radiopharmaceuticals. SPECT radiopharmaceuticals have further been sub-segmented into technetium-99m, thallium-201, gallium-67, iodine-123 and other. PET radiopharmaceuticals have further been sub-segmented intoF-18, RU-82 and others. Therapeutic nuclear medicine has further been segmented into alpha emitters, brachytherapy isotopes and beta emitters. Alpha emitters have further been sub-segmented intoRa-223. Beta emitters have further been sub-segmented intoiodine-131, yttrium-90, samarium-153, lutetium-177, rhenium-186 and other beta emitters. Brachytherapy isotopes have further been sub-segmented intoiodine-125, palladium-103, cesium-131, iridium-192 and other brachytherapy isotopes.
Application
Diagnostic Applications
Therapeutic Applications
The application segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. Diagnostic applications have further been segmented into SPECT applications and PET applications. SPECT applications have further been sub-segmented into cardiology, bone scans, thyroid applications, pulmonary scans and other SPECT applications. PET applications have further been sub-segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology and other PET applications. Therapeutic applications have further been segmented into thyroid indications, bone metastasis, lymphoma, endocrine tumors and other indications.
Procedural Volume Assessment
Diagnostic Procedures
Therapeutic Procedures
Based on procedural volume assessment, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into diagnostic procedures and therapeutic procedures. Diagnostic procedures have further been segmented into SPECT procedures and PET procedures. Therapeutic procedures have further been segmented into beta emitter procedures, alpha emitter procedures and brachytherapy procedures.
Source
Nuclear Reactors
Cyclotrons
On the basis of source, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into nuclear reactors and cyclotrons.
End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Cancer Research Institutes
Others
On the basis of end user, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, cancer research institutes and others.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The radiopharmaceuticals market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for radiopharmaceuticals market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the radiopharmaceuticals market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Key Insights in the report:
Historical and current market size and projection up to 2029
Market trends impacting the growth of the global taste modulators market
Analyze and forecast the taste modulators market on the basis of, application and type.
Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application
Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Customization Options
All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.
All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).
