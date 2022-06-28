Leedstone, an Animal Health Supply and Dairy Equipment Company, Just Launched a Brand New Website

This new website development is another step closer to fulfilling their mission of serving customers in the best way possible.

MELROSE, MN, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leedstone has recently launched a new website to enhance the support of their customers.They are excited to announce their mobile-friendly website is easy to navigate and designed to give their customers a high-quality experience. Headquartered in Melrose, MN, with branches in Glencoe, MN; Plainview, MN; and Menomonie, WI, Leedstone offers services directly to consumers and businesses, so the new website is user-friendly for both groups.Leedstone’s website provides consumers and business owners with a more streamlined way to search for products, browse through product categories , and place orders online. Leedstone offers customers a way to get the products they need from a reliable vendor, which is a major convenience for those who want to test the quality of each product before committing to a larger purchase.The new website features improved search functionality, as well as a better-organized layout, which makes it easier for users to find what they need. Leedstone's new website allows users to easily find and ship products quickly. They can also explore their favorite products and create shopping lists (Leedstone Lists)for themselves or others.The company was created to provide their customers a way to get the products they need from a reliable source in the shopping format of their choosing (in-store, on-site, online, call-in). . Their goal is to provide great products at affordable prices, while also offering excellent customer service. They are excited to continue this mission and to serve their customers with the best available animal health care and solutions.About the CompanyLeedstone is a family-owned company founded in 1994 by veterinarians in the heart of Stearns County, MN. With firsthand experience in the animal health industry, they help dairy and beef producers care for their animals while supporting operations of all sizes. Their offerings include animal health supplies and medications, an in-house pharmacy, on-farm delivery and services, and barn equipment for conventional parlors and robotics operations. They carry products from brands like Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, and Boehringer Ingelheim as well as generics and many other brands. Leedstone is an authorized dealer for equipment brands like Lely, GEA, Mueller Refrigeration, BECO, BouMatic, and more, offering their customers the right options to fit their farm.