Maria Tiberi Foundation Creates 1st-of-Its-Kind Driving Simulators Labs Giving Teens a Safe Place to Learn to Drive
Father Committed to Saving Lives is Awarded Honda Traffic Safety Grant
I believe the use of simulators is a great educational tool.”EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI), the leading provider of simulation-based driver training solutions, today announced that the Maria Tiberi Foundation was recently awarded a Honda Traffic Safety Grant to assist in creating three Ohio-based driving simulator labs. Each of these innovative labs will feature 25 VDI driving simulators providing students with a realistic, immersive training experience to reinforce behind-the-wheel instruction.
— Dom Tiberi
Dom & Terri Tiberi founded the Maria Tiberi Foundation in memory of their daughter, Maria, who was killed tragically in an automobile accident. Dom, a central Ohio TV sports anchor, is devoted to ensuring no one else has to endure the tragic loss of a loved one due to inexperience or lack of appropriate driver education. To increase defensive driving skills as well as understand the consequences of distracted driving, Dom recommends that simulation become part of standard driver education in the U.S.
Since 2013, the Maria Tiberi Foundation has purchased over 120 VDI driving simulators. 50 simulators have been donated to law enforcement agencies and school districts throughout Ohio. In 2020, they created the first driver simulator training school at Tolles Career & Technical Center featuring 25 driving simulators. With the assistance of the Honda Grant, they will open a second driving simulator lab at the Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Center and a third yet to be determined site this year. These ground breaking simulator labs provide teens with the crucial driving experience they need by introducing “real world” obstacles, conditions and distractions in a safe and controlled driving environment.
The VDI driving simulators include 16 lessons teaching drivers the critical skills essential to safe driving. Not only does the training increase awareness of the dangers of impaired and distracted driving, but also instructs students on hazardous driving situations such as hydroplaning and icy/snowy conditions.
“Car crashes remain the leading killer of our children and that is simply not acceptable. We need to change the culture, we need to educate our kids better and these simulator labs are a big step in the right direction." Dom said. “We want people to realize through these simulators what bad can happen and learn it in a safe environment. Don’t learn it on the highway. I believe the use of simulators is a great educational tool."
Pam LeFevre
Virtual Driver Interactive
+1 877-746-8332
email us here