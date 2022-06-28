Submit Release
Florida PSC Presents Triple E Award to Northland Church


TALLAHASSEE — Like many large organizations, one of Northland Church’s biggest monthly expenses is energy costs. Northland’s facilities team found ways to become more energy efficient, with expected annual savings of over 18,603 kilowatt-hours. For its accomplishments, Northland Church is receiving the Florida Public Service Commission’s (PSC) quarterly Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts.

Northland’s leaders worked with its utility—Duke Energy Florida—and its contractors, Powell Mechanical, All States Lighting, and Light Bulbs Unlimited, to cut waste in its air-conditioning and lighting systems. The energy efficiency measures are saving energy and money, and Northland continues to look for ways to realize energy savings. 

“By reaching out to Duke, we learned that energy-saving improvements can yield immediate cost savings that we can redirect to our core mission to serve,” said Jean Cope, Director of Facilities, Northland Church. “We took advantage of Duke’s Commercial Energy Efficiency Program and gained just over $10,000 in incentives, as well as monthly utility bill savings.”

“Our analysis of Northland Church’s energy consumption showed its bills were driven by peak-demand charges, primarily related to air conditioning (HVAC), heating, and ventilation needs,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “By installing two large commercial HVAC systems and two Energy Recovery Ventilation systems, we were able to help the church feel confident about the upgrades and the expected results.” 

About Northland Church

Northland is a Florida-based congregation with a vision to engage people to be fully alive in Jesus. We believe our relationships, not the walls, form the church. We worship God together each weekend in Longwood and with those online from around the world. Learn more at www.northlandchurch.net.

