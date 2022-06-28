ARCCOS EXTENDS GLOBAL REACH WITH AUSTRALIA & NZ PARTNERSHIP
Distribution deal with Performance Brands Australia set to support members & retailersSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arccos Golf - pioneer of big data and Artificial Intelligence for golf - has extended its global reach by entering an exclusive partnership with Performance Brands Australia (PBA) for the distribution of its game-changing products throughout Australia and New Zealand.
Having already built up a significant reputation among data-driven golfers across Australasia, Arccos is looking to support its growing community of Arccos members in the region with improved customer service, significantly improved shipping times and charges, while also helping retail partners gain faster access to hardware units such as its new Arccos Link Gen 2 wearable and Gen 3+ Smart Sensors.
“Both Australia and New Zealand are important golfing markets, and this partnership enables us to get closer to existing Arccos members and attract even more,” said Andrew Turner, Vice President of Sales at Arccos Golf. “Finding a distribution partner that shares the same customer values as Arccos was a key requirement for us. PBA not only shares those values but will also allow us to better serve our Australian and New Zealand customers, while expanding the Arccos presence in the region.”
Commenting on the new partnership, PBA Director Clint Rice said: “We are excited to partner with Arccos to exclusively distribute the latest generations of Smart Sensors and the Link throughout Australia and New Zealand. Arccos is revolutionising the golfing experience by integrating automatic shot tracking with Artificial Intelligence and this very much aligns with our mission to assist golfers at all levels so they have the opportunity to play at their best.”
Among the golf courses most played in Australia by Arccos members are Tea Tree Gully in South Australia, Royal Queensland, plus Moore Park, The Coast and Concord close to Sydney in New South Wales. Those in New Zealand include Paraparaumu Beach, Rotorua, Christchurch, Auckland and North Shore.
The latest Gen 3+ Smart Sensors provide golfers with the most accurate short tracking in the game and is compatible with on both iOS and Android platforms. The sleek new sensors feature a new shot tracking technology powered by A.I. machine learning that tightly integrates Arccos hardware and software to track a player's shots during the round more accurately. A new P3 Putter sensor that is 40% smaller and 20% lighter than previous models completes the set.
The award-winning Link device is designed to be worn on a player’s belt, waistband or pocket via a user-friendly clip. Link Gen 2 offers golfers the next level tech for the next level of performance, thanks to the capacity to automatically record shots without having to carry a smartphone out on the course. The new device incorporates advanced microphone enhancements with GORE protective vents to deliver the most reliable, high quality shot tracking performance in golf.
Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, Arccos automatically tracks shots while delivering incredibly comprehensive in-round insights. The system is highlighted by an A.I.-powered rangefinder, smart club distances, caddie advice for every golf hole on earth and the game’s most advanced personalized Strokes Gained Analytics. These innovations have helped new Arccos members who played at least ten rounds lower their handicap by an average of 5.78 strokes in 2021. In total, Arccos members have now recorded more than 535 million shots during 10 million rounds in 194 countries, while the world’s largest on-course dataset consists of over 35 billion separate data points.
Both the Arccos system and the Arccos Link wearable are permitted under the Rules of Golf (USGA Decision Numbers 2018-0414 and 2020-0305).
About Arccos Golf LLC
Arccos Golf LLC develops game-changing connected golf products. The company is revolutionizing the golfing experience by integrating automatic shot tracking with Artificial Intelligence to deliver unparalleled insights that help players maximize their potential. Listed among the ‘World’s Most Innovative Companies’ by Fast Company, ranking #3 in the Sports category globally, Arccos boasts the golf industry’s richest data set. Its official partners include PING (smart clubs), TaylorMade (smart clubs), Cobra Golf (smart clubs), Microsoft (A.I. & cloud computing), Club Champion (smart fitting), TXG (smart fitting), Cool Clubs (smart fitting), and Me and My Golf (smart coaching).
About Performance Brands Australia Pty Ltd
Performance Brands Australia was founded in 2016 by PGA Professional Clint Rice. Based in the state of Victoria, southeast Australia, PBA is regarded as one of the country's leading golf distributors specialising in golf technology and practice equipment.
For more information, please visit: www.arccosgolf.com or sales@performancebrandaustralia.com.
Matt Curtis
Sports Impact
email us here