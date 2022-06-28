Troop F Weekly Report 06-20 to 06-26-22

Incident Type: suspicious incident

Date: 6/25/2022

Town: T1 R6 WELS

Trooper: CPL. QUINT / TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: A woman reported to the State Police she was at the scenic turnout in T1 R6, northbound on Interstate 95, with her toddler. She was approached by a man and woman that made small talk with her at first, but the conversation became too personal. The complainant stated the couple made her very uncomfortable and at one point made a scooping motion like he was going to scoop up her child. The woman left with her and her child and called reporting the incident. Cpl. Quint and Tr. Castonguay were able to locate the vehicle based off her description in Bridgewater and spoke with the couple. They said they were just being friendly and nothing inappropriate occurred. The man stated he offered to show the child the ATVs that were inside his trailer but never went to “scoop up” the toddler. No criminal charges were filed, and the couple was cautioned on their interactions with strangers.

Incident Type: oAS

Date: 6/20/2022

Town: frenchville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate. Tr. Desrosier stopped the vehicle and after an investigation found the driver had a suspended driver’s license due to an OUI and him not completing all the steps to have his license reinstated. Tr. Desrosier issued a criminal summons to the man for OAS and a traffic summons for the expired inspection. The man arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS INF

Date: 6/22/2022

Town: Frenchville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville. He observed a man he knew had a suspended driver’s license come into a parking lot. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop and the man stated he paid his fines and thought he was all set to drive. After speaking with the man, it was discovered he did not pay the reinstatement fee resulting in his license still being suspended. Tr. Desrosier issued the man a traffic summons for the violation and helped him arrange to have someone come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: OP without license

Date: 6/26/2022

Town: frenchville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville and observed a man driving a motorcycle. Tr. Desrosier recognized the man and did not believe he had the proper endorsement. Tr. Desrosier conducted a computer query and confirmed he did not have a motorcycle endorsement. Tr. Desrosier stopped the man and he said he was practicing for his upcoming road-test, however, he did not have a permit either. The man was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license.

Incident Type: OP without license

Date: 6/20/2022

Town: bridgewater

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: US Border Patrol Agents requested assistance with a vehicle they stopped in Bridgewater. Tr. Kilcollins responded and assisted with their investigation. Subsequently, it was learned that the driver, from Nicaragua, did not have a driver’s license and the vehicles registration was expired. Tr. Kilcollins issued the driver a criminal summons for operating without a license and the owner of a vehicle, who was a passenger, a criminal summons for the vehicle not being registered.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 6/20/2022

Town: New Sweden

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy received a report of a burglary at a residence in New Sweden. The caller reported he was hired to do construction work on the residence and was storing his tools inside. When he arrived at the residence in the morning, he noticed the front door ajar and an estimated $3500 dollars’ worth of tools missing. Tr. Roy responded to the residence and processed the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Incident Type: Warrant Arrest

Date: 6/23/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: Tr. Barnard

Brief Synopsis: While Tr. Barnard was on routine patrol, he stopped a vehicle for not having a front registration plate. The operator had a warrant for failure to appear and was transported to the Houlton Court to bail.

Incident Type: VCR

Date: 6/24/2022

Town: Saint John

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin assisted forestry with a theft complaint in St. John. The suspects had returned to the scene and Tr. Martin recognized the two suspects. Tr. Martin believed one of the suspects wasn’t supposed to have contact with the other. Tr. Martin confirmed his suspicions and charged the St. Francis man with a felony violation of Conditional Release. The Forest Ranger arrived on scene and issued both men criminal summonses for theft.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 6/23/2022

Town: Frenchville

Trooper: Tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Frenchville when he observed a vehicle speeding. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned the operator’s driver’s license was suspended for failure to pay fines/costs. Tr. Roy cited the 49-year-old Madawaska woman for Operating after Suspension.

Incident Type: Burglary

Date: 6/24/2022

Town: littleton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton received a report of a burglary at a residence in Littleton. The homeowner reported that a rope across the driveway to the residence had been cut, and there were items missing from inside. Tr. Cotton responded and processed the scene for evidence. The homeowner later determined that multiple power tools and other items had been stolen. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT

Date: 6/25/2022

Town: Eagle Lake

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Route 11 in Eagle Lake. Tr. Roy arrived on scene and determined that a side-by-side ATV had entered the roadway and struck a pickup truck, causing damage to both the truck and ATV. Through his investigation, Tr. Roy determined the operator of the ATV had failed to yield the right of way to the pickup truck, ultimately causing the accident. Tr. Roy summonsed the 55-year-old Louisiana woman with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and provided her a Fort Kent District Court date in September.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 6/25/2022

Town: linneus

Trooper: Tr. cotton