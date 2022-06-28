Yield Monitoring System Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.87 Bn by 2029 | Industry Trends and Strategies
Yield monitoring system is widely being deployed across numerous industries in order to enhance site-specific farming. Yield monitor services are known for delivering on-farm and off-farm benefits, such as a spatial database, and real-time availability of farm information, among others that further helps in evaluation of overall field conditions.
Global Yield Monitoring System Market was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.87 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Field Mapping is expected to witness high growth in the application segment of the market owing to the increase in the concerns regarding soil erosion. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Yield monitoring is a precision technique that provides farmers with information about yield productivity. The system is primarily used to track a variety of parameters such as weather, pesticides, soil qualities, and fertilizer requirements for crop production. The yield monitor is made up of a task monitor that performs multiple tasks in a yield monitoring system, including providing a visual interface for the user, storing yield data on a removable storage disk, managing sensor calibration, and diagnosing any sensor faults.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Trimble Inc (US)
AGCO Corporation. (US)
Raven Industries, Inc. (US)
Ag Leader Technology (US)
Mouser Electronics, Inc. (US)
CNH Industrial Group (UK)
Topcon (Japan)
Grains Research and Development Corporation (Australia)
SPL Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)
AG Leader Technology Inc. (US)
AGCO Corporation (US)
AgJunction Inc. (Canada)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (US)
Valmont Industries Inc. (US)
Agsmart Pty Ltd (Australia)
BouMatic (US)
CROPMETRICS (US)
Segmentation : Global Yield Monitoring System Market
The yield monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, application, end-user and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
Guidance System
Global Positioning System (GPS)
Global Yield Monitoring System Geographic Information System (GIS)
Handheld
Satellite
Remote Sensing System
Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Application
Variable Rate Application
Crop Scouting
Field Mapping
Others
End-User
Farmers
Agriculture Consultant
Research Bodies
Others
Type
Mass Flow Sensor
Moisture Sensor
GPS Receiver
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Yield Monitoring System Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Yield Monitoring System Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Yield Monitoring System Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
