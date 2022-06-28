E-Clinical Solutions Market With Emerging Key Players, Scope and Overview Forecast till 2029
Market Analysis and Size
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the e-clinical solutions market which was USD 7.2 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 20.54 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
According to World Economic Forum estimates from 2019, hospitals produce roughly 50 petabytes of data per year. Clinical notes, lab tests, medical imaging, sensor readings, genomics, and operational and financial data are all included in the data. In this domain, e-clinical solutions are projected to have a substantial influence. The amount of data produced by the Internet of Things (IoT) and the digitization of healthcare is immense, and it contains information that can be quickly retrieved through electronic data mining, which was previously unattainable with paper records.
Competitive Landscape and E-Clinical Solutions Market Share Analysis
The e-clinical solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to e-Clinical solutions market.
Major Players:-
Parexel International Corporation (US)
Oracle (US)
Medidata Solutions, Inc. (US)
Veeva Systems (U.S)
ERT Clinical (US)
IBM Corporation (US)
Clario (U.S.)
ArisGlobal (U.S.)
Anju Software, Inc’s (U.S.)
Bio-Optronics, Inc. (U.S.)
DATATRAK Int. (U.S.)
ICON (U.S.)
MasterControl, Inc.(U.S.)
OmniComm Systems, Inc. (US)
RESONANCE HEALTH (Australia)
Signant Health (US)
Xybion Corporation (US)
Market Definition
Electronic health records, electronic permission forms, integrating e-technologies, electronic data collection, and clinical data management systems are all part of the e-clinical solutions industry. E-clinical solutions provide end-to-end clinical research solutions are provided by e-clinical solutions, which enable researchers to manage the lengthy clinical research process. It assists clinical research businesses with regulatory document management, team collaboration and supply chain management, site performance management, and reporting, all driving demand for e-clinical solutions in the projection period.
Key Insights in the report:
Historical and current market size and projection up to 2029
Market trends impacting the growth of the global taste modulators market
Analyze and forecast the taste modulators market on the basis of, application and type.
Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application
Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
E-Clinical Solutions Market Dynamics
Drivers
Upsurge in the research and development proficiencies
Other market growth variables include an increase in the use rate of e-clinical solutions for greater data standardization and an increase in government funding and grants to assist clinical studies. Other major variables that will offer attractive market growth prospects include increasing westernization, increasing acceptance of novel software solutions in clinical research, and increasing medical tourism.
Increasing R&D expenditure on drug development
The increasing adoption of e-clinical solutions among pharmaceutical and medical device companies to reduce the number of challenges encountered while commercializing existing and developing new products is one of the major factors driving the global e-clinical solutions market forward during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Furthermore, as the costs and hazards of creating novel therapies, particularly those related to drug trials, continue to rise, global demand for e-clinical solutions is projected to rise.
Significant growth in the biopharmaceutical industries
Pharmaceutical companies use e-clinical solutions to obtain regulatory approval for newly discovered medicines and drugs. Furthermore, the rising frequency of chronic medical conditions and the growing elderly population, both of which require rapid medical attention, are propelling the market forward. As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread over the world, the demand for eClinical solutions to create and monitor vaccine administration and manage patient data has grown significantly. In accordance with this, healthcare providers' increased embrace of smart medical devices for greater data standards is also fueling market expansion.
COVID-19 Impact on E-Clinical Solutions Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a limited impact on the global e-clinical solutions market's growth in 2020. The government and several health agencies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are concentrating their efforts on creating COVID-19 vaccines, disrupting many forthcoming or ongoing clinical studies for other diseases around the world. Furthermore, the growing demand for long-term techniques for performing clinical trials for various medications and COVID-19 vaccines will fuel the global eClinical solutions market's expansion in the future years.
Recent Development
In April 2021, With the advent of SmartSignalsTM e-consent, Signant Health has expanded its electronic informed consent options and capabilities. Sponsors now have more control over getting electronic informed consent and re-consent for any research design thanks to changes to key products' functionality and tiered licence options.
On July 21, 2021 – e-clinical Solutions LLC has launched the latest update of the illuminating Clinical Data CloudTM, which includes new visualizations, enhanced analytics, and increased automation of data review and mapping capabilities across the platform.
Global E-Clinical Solutions Market Scope
The e-clinical solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, delivery mode, development phase and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)
Randomization and Trial Supply Management Solution (RTMS)
Safety Solutions
Analytics and Reporting Platforms
Integration Platforms
Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)
Delivery Mode
Web-hosted (On-Demand)
Licensed Enterprise (On-premise)
Cloud-based/software-as-a-service (SaaS)
Development Phase
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Phase IV
End-User
Academic Institutes
Medical Device Manufactures
Hospitals
CROs
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The e-clinical solutions market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for e-clinical solutions market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the e-clinical solutions market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Customization Options
All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.
All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).
