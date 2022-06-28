Least secures £1.5 million in seed funding to revolutionise the commercial leasing experience

- Love Ventures and Concrete Ventures are among the heavyweight investors backing the round -

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Least, the platform delivering a faster digital leasing experience, has announced today that it has closed a £1.5 million seed funding round led by Love Ventures, and backed by Concrete Ventures, along with a group of angel investors with significant reach and experience in the real estate, legal and financial sectors.

Least was founded by former leasing agent, Leon Ballard and lawyer, Nick Kirby, to simplify the leasing process, creating efficiencies for building owners and a new user experience for occupiers. The product slashes the traditional timeline associated with the negotiation and closing process, reducing void costs, losing fewer deals, and generating revenue for both building owner and agent much sooner. Least has seen exceptional traction with some of London’s most innovative landlords including GPE, Shaftesbury PLC, Brunswick Property Partners and Grosvenor.

The investment enables Least to satisfy immediate demand and to continue the deployment of the product across assets of any sector, size, or complexity. It also fuels the growth of the team, welcoming new CTO, David Cummin.

With Love Ventures and Concrete Ventures, two of the principal names in proptech VC, along with sustained interest and new investment from leading figures across the real estate industry, Least has the support to accelerate the rapid growth of the business across the UK and into Europe.



Leon Ballard, Co-Founder of Least, comments:

“Having developed a unique market-leading solution for the commercial property leasing process, we felt that the size of the opportunity to expand into new sectors and geographies warranted an influx of capital. In Love Ventures, Concrete Ventures and multiple industry-leading angels, we have got passionate, smart and supportive partners who we are thrilled to welcome aboard for the next phase of our journey.”



Adrian Love, General Partner at Love Ventures, comments:

“Our investment in Least is based on a mutual understanding that the real estate industry has considerable scope for innovation and in particular, time and cost efficiencies created by the use of digital platforms. Love Ventures is excited about Least, what they are offering to clients and the potential for adoption across multiple sectors and geographies, and we look forward to continuing to provide support in the future.”



Taylor Wescoatt, General Partner at Concrete Ventures, comments:

“At Concrete Ventures our ambition is to seek out the proptech companies providing innovation to leading global real estate partners in areas that are ripe for disruption. It is clear that Least is providing a digital solution in a space where for too long the time-consuming nature of the traditional process only served to increase costs and frustration. We are looking forward to supporting Least in further rolling out and developing the product to fit building owners across the real estate industry.”



About Least

Least is a digital platform that speeds up the leasing process by bringing landlords, tenants, and agents together to prepare and engage in negotiations. In digitising heads of terms, automation of the lease and applying electronic signatures, Least targets major pain points in the industry: Lack of time and unnecessary costs.

For more information visit https://www.getleast.com/



About Love Ventures

Love Ventures was founded by Adrian and Marcus Love in 2020 and its mission is to be the UK's leading venture capital franchise at Seed-to-Series A. The team has a wealth of experience in investing in early-stage FinTech, PropTech and ConsumerTech companies and predominantly consists of founders and exited entrepreneurs. The experience of the wider advisory panel means they are uniquely equipped to help founders grow their businesses. The Fund’s advisors have successfully exited multiple businesses between them including CyberSource, The Instant Group, Passmark Security and Skyscanner. The Company is carbon neutral and actively encourages its portfolio companies to work towards the same objective.

For more information visit: www.loveventures.co.uk



