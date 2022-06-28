Hal Leonard’s ArrangeMe.com Reaches New Milestones
Self-Publishing Platform Now Has Four Million Copyrighted Titles Available & Has Paid Out Over $5 Million in CommissionsMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArrangeMe, Hal Leonard’s sheet music self-publishing platform, has experienced substantial growth in the past year, including increasing its library to over four million copyrighted songs available to arrangers and passing the $5 million mark in total user commissions.
The ArrangeMe platform enables songwriters, composers, and arrangers to publish and sell their sheet music arrangements of popular songs, public domain works, and original compositions. Songs in the ArrangeMe library include ones from Adele, the Beatles, Bruno Mars, Bob Dylan, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Elton John, Elvis Presley, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Wonder, and many more.
“We are happy to help arrangers and composers self-publish their work free of charge and free of copyright hassles to a huge audience,” said Scott Harris, ArrangeMe Program Manager. “We’re excited that the platform has been a big boost to the music community.”
Through the free-to-use platform, ArrangeMe empowers participants to earn money for every piece of sheet music sold, while ArrangeMe handles logistics including distribution, copyrighted song licensing, and commission payments. No membership fees, distribution fees, or publishing fees are required to participate in ArrangeMe.
Licensing agreements with music publishers and copyright holders, including Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Disney Music Publishing, Concord Music Publishing, BMG Music Publishing, Kobalt Music, and many others provide composers and arrangers the opportunity to not only publish original compositions but also their own arrangements of over 4,000,000 popular, copyrighted titles.
Hundreds of new users are signing up each week to sell their works in every type of arrangement imaginable: from piano and guitar solos to brass ensembles and full orchestra!
By working together with arrangers, songwriters, consumers, and publishers, ArrangeMe ensures all parties involved in the creation of music are rewarded fairly for their work. The music is sold through ArrangeMe and via exclusive distribution with some of the largest online sheet music stores in the world ensuring that it is readily available to any musician in the world.
