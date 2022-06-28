Lady Matchmaker is Changing the Future of Dating Apps by Building Real Love Connections for Busy Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lady Matchmaker, the dating app that streamlines romance for busy professionals, is single-handedly reshaping the future of online dating as the world knows it. Replacing dreary swiping sessions with an innovative process that brings together busy professionals looking for romantic connections and partnerships, Lady Matchmaker has developed a matching system that has proven to be radically different in online dating.
“In so many ways, online dating apps have become a joke at best or a danger at worst,” said Karolina Swierk, Founder of Lady Matchmaker.
“Busy professionals and successful individuals simply do not have the time, energy, or effort to spend on these dating platforms, but that doesn’t make them less deserving of finding true love or personal connections.”
Lady Matchmaker Focuses on Love, Not Ad Revenue
For many dating app developers, the focus has been centered less on love and more on advertising revenue and data collection. There has been a revolving door of new dating apps that simply do not address the problems associated with online matchmaking, leaving users vulnerable, frustrated, and exhausted. Lady Matchmaker has flipped the script on online dating by focusing on developing intentional, mindful, and thoughtful connections rather than simply casting a wide social net based on lazy algorithms centered on ad revenue rather than love.
Lady Matchmaker offers the convenience of traditional dating apps but focuses on several key elements necessary for successful relationships in the digital era: Security, efficiency, and authenticity. Rather than spending countless hours swiping, sifting through a stream of DMs to decide who is worth talking to, or worrying about potential catfishing, Lady Matchmaker features real in-app matchmakers who identify and handpick possible pairings.
Finding Love with Lady Matchmaker
Lady Matchmaker is committed to providing the most robust identity verification process to offer their users only quality matches. All members must upload three pictures of themselves, schedule a quick video call with one of our matchmakers, and answer some profile confirmation questions during these calls before being approved for membership on site. Once approved, users can personalize their profile and start meeting potential partners.
With two types of memberships available to users, Lady Matchmaker provides a flexible, user-friendly way for busy professionals to find love without wasting time or experiencing unnecessary heartache. Users can choose between the Kiss and Relationship packages, offering different levels of interaction, conversation, and connection with potential matches. Kiss is the basic membership where users swipe left and right on other users’ photos, send direct messages and video chat or voice calls with matches from swiping, also allowing members to join various social groups within the app to see posts, comments, or direct message people with similar interests.
The Relationship package includes all Kiss features but also enjoys handpicked pairings curated by professional matchmakers and comprehensive compatibility analysis.
“Love is far too important in this world to leave to chance,” said Swierk. “I created Lady Matchmaker to reimagine traditional dating apps that simply aren’t doing the job. Everyone deserves their chance at true love without wasting time on dating apps that don’t have their best interest in mind. My mission is to offer a more mature online matchmaking experience that creates real, meaningful connections.”
Karolina Swierk
Karolina Swierk
Lady Matchmaker LLC
info@ladymatchmaker.com