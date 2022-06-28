Terminalift LLC Awards Contract to Sigma Powertrain for Electrification with Sigma’s EMAX Powertrain Solution
Sigma Powertrain - The World's most Advanced Electric PowertrainLIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Powertrain today announced a new Client Supplier Partnership with Terminalift LLC to supply Sigma Powertrain’s EMAX Transmissions into Terminalifts’ reach stacker vehicles. Sigma’s EMAX multi-ratio gearbox is a power dense, high torque, rugged solution for the demanding duty cycle of reach stacker vehicles.
“Sigma Powertrain is pleased to play a role in electrifying port vehicles with Termalift. We are a natural fit. These reach stackers have incredible loads up to 300,000 lbs, and the EMAX is a perfect fit for these extreme operating conditions” said John Kimes, Sigma Powertrain’s Founder & CEO. “Terminalift is leading the vehicle industry to electrify their trucks and SIGMA is going to be right there to support them in electrifying their fleet.”
“We met Sigma Powertrain exhibiting at the ACT Expo this past May and saw Sigma’s EMAX Transmission on display and stopped to learn more about the EMAX with Sigma’s Vice President of Software, Dan Knieper. Sigma’s powertrain technology is impressive. We knew this would be the best powertrain solution and selected Sigma Powertrain to be our partner,” said Larry Schmitz, Founder & CEO, Terminalift LLC.
About Sigma Powertrain
Sigma Powertrain (SIGMA) develops state-of-the-art electric powertrain technology for commercial trucks. With over 100 years of combined experience in the automotive industry, Sigma Powertrain’s core team holds over 50 patents in electric powertrains.
SIGMA is leading the way forward with innovative clutch technology for electric commercial vehicles. This technology enables faster shift times, improved NVH, and improved efficiency. The fully electric MID and EMAX powertrains provide solutions for Class 1-6 and Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, respectively use a common chassis configuration with central drive; the entire powertrain is no bigger than a traditional transmission. Sigma Powertrain is a full-service electric powertrain company specializing in vehicle integration, application engineering, manufacturing, and technical support. www.SigmaPowertrain.com
About Terminalift LLC
Terminalift LLC is a cargo handling equipment company operating out of the Port of San Diego and other California locations. It owns specialized material-handling equipment to offload fragile and vibration sensitive heavy cargo for foreign and domestic businesses.
