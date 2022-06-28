Bình Dương - attractive destination for green industries: EuroCham official

VIETNAM, June 28 -

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bình Dương Nguyễn Văn Dành (R) receives Secretary General of the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) Erwin Debarea. — Photo VNA

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Secretary General of the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) Erwin Debarea has said the southern province of Bình Dương has potential to attract investors in green industries such as high technology, digital transformation, climate change mitigation and environmental protection towards green growth and sustainable development - areas of European investors' interest and priority.

At a meeting with provincial leaders on Monday, Debarea, who was leading an EuroCham delegation to explore the investment environment in the southern industrial hub, highlighted the attractiveness of Bình Dương. He pointed out two major reasons making Bình Dương a good choice for European investors: transparency and effective support for investors.

Debarea expressed hope that leaders of Bình Dương would continue to assist European firms in expanding their operations in the locality, thus contributing to promoting the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Europe and EuroCham members.

For his part, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Dành affirmed that Bình Dương had always been one of the leading localities in the country in terms of socio-economic development and FDI attraction. He said that Europe is a promising partner for Bình Dương.

The province has attracted 403 FDI projects from 24 countries and territories with a total capital of over US$6.8 billion.

Bình Dương has set up partnerships with European partners through conferences and online meetings with localities in Europe and diplomatic agencies, international organisations and partners in the UK, Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark. — VNS