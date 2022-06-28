President of WallBuilders on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Timothy Barton is president of a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes.WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy Barton, the President of WallBuilders, will be the guest on the July 4, 2022 livecast.
WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on our religious, moral, and constitutional heritage.
WallBuilders has been recognized from coast-to-coast for its work in education, history, law, and public policy, integrating the elements of Biblical faith and morality throughout all aspects of American life and culture.
Barton is an ordained minister and has worked in a variety of church staff positions, including as youth minister, worship leader, and assistant pastor. He served as an athletic director, teacher, and coach at a Christian School in Texas, also serving for 10 summers as a basketball camp coach at Duke University.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
