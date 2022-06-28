HISTORIC COUNTRY HOTEL FIT FOR ROYALTY SET FOR AUCTION

Selsdon Park Auction Orangery Selsdon Park Selsdon Park Hotel

SELSDON ESTATE HOTEL WITH SWIMMING POOL, GYM, 18-HOLE GOLF COURSE AND MORE THAT ONCE WELCOMED HENRY VII AND QUEEN ELIZABETH I SET FOR AUCTION FOLLOWING MAKEOVER

This is an amazing opportunity to buy hardly used hotel furniture at a fraction of the original cost” — Simon Rose

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic De Vere Selsdon Estate which has recently undergone a multi-million pound makeover is set for auction this month via Pro Auction Limited. The stunning country mansion set in 205 acres of picturesque Surrey countryside boasting an 18-hole championship golf course, secret gardens and a 13th-century arch is set to go under the hammer as part of a 2-day auction from Tuesday 19 July 2022.

Bought and transformed into a country house hotel in 1924, the historic site was later transformed with the addition of two grand wings east and west during the 1930’s. But the estates history stretches as far back as 861AD, the area then known as Selle Dun meaning mansion on the hill.

Selsdon Mansion was once an Anglo-Saxon hall, a medieval estate of the Knights Templar, a Tudor and Elizabethan manor house and a Victorian country seat and today a stunning luxury hotel.

The grand estate features lead-lined windows in the bedrooms, two turrets, a clock tower, wooden beams and even welcomed royalty. In 1538 King Henry VIII gave the manor to his financial advisor Sir John Gresham and it is believed the King stayed there whilst secretly courting Anne Boleyn who was staying nearby. Today the grounds still house a cedar tree planted on the hotel’s lawn by Queen Elizabeth I

Once recognised as one of the finest hotels in the entire country, the De Vere Selsdon Estate has a rich modern history as well. A regular base to numerous FA Cup finalists ahead of the short trip to Wembley and private retreat from Downing Street for governments to devise election winning campaigns and strategies. More recently a venue for X-Factor weekend auditions seen by millions as the bootcamp retreat for series 8 on national TV, where Little Mix were the ultimate winner.

The historic country hotel also boasts a renowned championship 18-hole, par 72 golf course. A traditional, mature parkland golf course cut from the original thick forest that dominated the part of Surrey when the course was first designed by JH Taylor, five times winner of the British Open, in 1929.

In 2018 as part of the hotels recent development, each bedroom had a full refurbishment with rewiring, re-plumbing, new bathrooms, bespoke furniture, LCD TVs and wi-fi connectivity. The fully equipped luxury hotel also features stunning garden views, fully equipped restaurant and bar, indoor swimming pool, gym, squash and tennis courts within its estate.

The sale features over 1200 lots from grounds keeping equipment, modern contemporary bedroom furniture, artwork and lighting, in advance of renovation works set for later in the year.

Viewings are scheduled to take place from 09:30 until 16:30 on Monday 18 July 2022 with the auction commencing from 10:00 on Tuesday 19 July 2022. Further details and registration to bid for the historic Selsdon Park Hotel & Golf Club Auction can be found at https://www.bidspotter.co.uk/