A-LIGN Welcomes Board Member John McCracken as it Expands All-In-One Solution for Audit Automation and Readiness
McCracken Brings More Than 20 Years of Executive Sales Management Experience to A-LIGN’s Board of DirectorsTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity and compliance audit firm, A-LIGN, announced today the appointment of John McCracken to the company’s Board of Directors. McCracken’s long history of sales and business leadership in the software industry come at an important time as A-LIGN experiences significant growth in a rapidly transforming market defined by the increasingly tighter integration of SaaS software and audit services.
“Compliance is one of the most exciting sectors in the cybersecurity market. It’s a critical business requirement, and it’s now at an all-time high from a market awareness perspective,” said McCracken. “Businesses face new cyber-threats every day, so they demand to see how data is protected as reported by a reputable independent auditor. I’m thrilled to be part of a team that has always been a leader in this space and continues to push the industry forward at every turn.”
“I am delighted to welcome John to our Board of Directors”, said A-LIGN Founder and CEO Scott Price. “His deep experience in the software industry, and his proven track record of helping companies evolve and scale to reach new heights, will be a significant asset for us as we continue on our rapid growth trajectory at this exciting time in the evolving compliance market.”
John McCracken is a Senior Operating Advisor at Warburg Pincus and serves as an independent outside director of Zimperium, Combat Control Foundation, and Movius Corp. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, McCracken served as Chief Revenue Officer for Castlight, responsible for all commercial functions. He’s held executive sales leadership positions at Jive Software, Inovis, Mercury Interactive Corporate, CheckFree Corporate, and American Express, as well as acting as an advisor for high-growth software companies ActionIQ, DecisionLink, Trusona, and Clari.
McCracken joins existing board members including Scott Price, Richard Liu, Stephanie Geveda, Brian Chang, Michael Pan, and Lee Spirer, announced in February 2022 following a strategic investment by private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 3,300 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.
