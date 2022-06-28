ORTEC USA Places 6th in Top 50 North American Inspiring Workplaces
ORTEC USA was named an Inspiring Workplace, placing 6th among the Top 50 finalists in North America, and 3rd place in the Medium Business category.
ORTEC employees are extremely dedicated – and that dedication shows through their time, their effort and ultimately, the quality solutions we develop.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORTEC USA was named an Inspiring Workplace, placing 6th among the Top 50 finalists in North America, and 3rd place in the Medium Business category. Inspiring Workplaces™, strives to recognize and shape the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, they help to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.
— Jeff Bailey
ORTEC USA was asked to showcase its company culture by submitting a portfolio that exemplified six key elements that make it an Inspiring Workplace. These elements were related to purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion, communication, and experience. The top 50 companies that excelled in all six elements were recognized for their achievements on June 22 at the Inspire Work Summit in New York City. Placing 3rd in the Medium Business category and 6th overall in the nation, ORTEC USA was judged by some of the top thought leaders and experts in the field of employee experience, HR, employee wellbeing, future of work, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
“ORTEC employees are extremely dedicated – and that dedication shows through their time, their effort and ultimately, the quality solutions we develop,” said Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas. “Our goal is to help employees feel comfortable, included, and engaged.”
“We met the extraordinary challenges of the past few years by developing programs, activities, and communications programs that not only helped them connect with their teams and their jobs, but also ensured they felt included and supported by their peers and managers,” said Herman Wierenga, COO, ORTEC Americas, who attended the award ceremony. “Being named an Inspiring Workplace validates our efforts, and we are honored to be named the 6th Inspiring Workplace in the Nation.”
ORTEC continues to welcome individuals from different backgrounds, experiences, and talents through their recruitment methods and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiative. This diversity creates a unique and thriving workplace environment. Leaders at ORTEC also understand that their employees are the heart of their accomplishments. Listening to the people who ensure ORTEC flourishes every day is essential for a successful future.
“I’m so proud that ORTEC USA has secured 6th place amongst the nation’s Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces,” said Didem Cohen, HR Manager at ORTEC North America, who also attended the summit and accepted the award on ORTEC’s behalf. “We’ve worked very hard to establish a strong, diverse, and healthy company culture at ORTEC and wish to keep it that way as we continue to grow. Whenever possible, we ask for feedback from employees about how they are feeling at work. We want them to know they are heard and have a say in making decisions which will impact them.”
ABOUT ORTEC
Since 1981, ORTEC has been a global and leading partner in data-driven decision support. By leveraging data with our passion for mathematics, we enable many of the best-run organizations to optimize their business decisions. Our smart solutions, ranging from business analysis and data analytics to mathematical modeling and optimization technology, lead to more efficient, adaptive, effective, and sustainable organizations. With 1,100 employees across 13 countries, ORTEC globally supports more than 1,200 customers to make the best decisions in an ever-changing environment, leveraging data and mathematics for a better world.
