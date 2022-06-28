Burglar Alarm Market to See Growth at a CAGR of 6.60% By 2029 | Top Players: Siemens, AEON SYSTEMS, ADT, Securitas AB
The Global Burglar Alarm Market 2022 published by Data Bridge Market Research takes a comprehensive approach towards studying the key trends influencing the growth of this sector. The research focuses on the changes and progress in the business context due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, alarm monitoring systems play a crucial role in various enterprises and residential sectors across the globe. These systems effectively informs service providers regarding fire, burglar, and medical emergency in home through communication between home security system and security service providers.
Global Burglar Alarm Market was valued at USD 3.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Alarm Sensors accounts for the largest system and hardware segment in the respective market owing to the high use in small and medium enterprises. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Market Definition
Burglar alarm is a type of standard equipment which is used in home security system. It is also used to present home security networks in residential and commercial activities. The burglar alarm is a type of electric circuit that is motorized by electrical and electronic devices. The burglar alarm contains closed circuit system and open circuit systems that are used to open and close the doors and windows. The burglar alarm is currently working on magnetic sensors that are used to sense the movements of manage box to proffer signals to the police department in security system.
Competitor Analysis:
Leading players of Burglar Alarm Market include:
Inovonics Wireless Corporation (US), Siemens (Germany), AEON SYSTEMS, INC. (US), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany), Tyco Integrated Security (US), Security Focus (Sri Lanka), Hanchett Entry Systems, Inc. (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), , Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (US), Securitas AB (Sweden), ATSS Technology Solutions Provider (India), Collins Aerospace (US), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Qifayath Enterprises (India), Honeywell International Inc. (US), ADT (US), Banham Group (UK) and RISCO Group (Israel), among others.
Global Burglar Alarm Market Scope and Market Size
The burglar alarm market is segmented on the basis of system and hardware, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
System and Hardware
Central Monitoring Receiver
Remote Terminal Unit
Alarm Sensors
Motion Detector Sensors
Door/Window Sensors
End User
Small and Medium Enterprises
Residential
Burglar Alarm Market Study Objectives
**To analyse and research the global Burglar Alarm market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast
**To present the key Instant Burglar Alarm Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development
**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel
**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks
**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
Regional analysis includes:
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
North America dominates the burglar alarm market because of the increase in the requirement from residential and commercial buildings within the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rise in security concerns as well as the escalating infrastructure development in emerging economies such as India and China within this region.
The Full Report Includes
Executive Summary
Report Structure
Burglar Alarm Market Characteristics
Burglar Alarm Market Product Analysis
Burglar Alarm Market Supply Chain
…..
Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Burglar Alarm Market
Market Background: Burglar Alarm Market
Recommendations
Appendix
Copyright And Disclaimer
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What will be the expected revenue growth of the Burglar Alarm Market?
What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?
What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?
Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?
Which companies are operating in the Burglar Alarm Market?
What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
