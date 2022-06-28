Perception TVCDN partners with Australian content aggregator GDC Media to develop a new ad-funded streaming TV service

Called "AERO VISION" it will be specifically designed for airlines connecting to satellite broadband networks or a downloadable AVOD service.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of lower cost satellite broadband networks like Starlink is revolutionising broadband connectivity during flights.

Video entertainment on board has traditionally been delivered via expensive licensing cycles. The door is now open for more cost-effective solutions where streamed delivery of content to the seat via BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) is now becoming a profitable scenario for airlines.

Perception TVCDN and GDC Media are partnering to develop ad-funded TV services for airlines comprising linear channels with catch up and VOD content which can be streamed or downloaded prior to the flight.

This will enable passengers to enjoy free video entertainment over their broadband connection during the flight.

Perception TVCDN will develop services on its market-leading TV CDN platform and GDC Media will supply premium content and negotiate with airlines.

John Mills, Perception Group CEO said: “We are very excited about this deal with GDC Media, the in-flight entertainment market has started a radical change for the better and we look forward to jointly developing an innovative and ground breaking new service for the airline industry”.

Georgina Dodson, Managing Partner at GDC Media said: "GDC Media is placing itself in the forefront of a new shift in passenger entertainment with its "AERO VISION '' OTT ad-assisted streaming platform. This disruption to the traditional content licensing deals used by airlines and their respective CSPs will turn IFE into a lucrative revenue stream for all parties involved.

GDC has chosen the Perception TVCDN team to develop this advanced AERO VISION app - with all its capabilities and Comsat connectivity passengers can now be entertained as if they are at home"

About Perception Group Inc.

Perception Group Inc. is an industry innovator that develops and operates TV CDN cloud services utilising its bespoke product, Perception TVCDN. The first multiscreen TV platform that delivers live streaming TV, catch-up TV, cloud PVR, video on demand, subscriber management and billing services embedded directly in a unified TV CDN purpose-built for multiscreen IPTV & OTT.

Perception TVCDN is a proven product, in continuous development and commercial use for over 17 years, available as an on-premise SaaS solution for operators who wish to self-manage infrastructure or as PaaS fully managed solution for those who wish to outsource the complete white label operational platform. Perception TVCDN is ideal for Telcos, ISPs, broadcasters, channel and content owners looking to provide global or local TV services on managed network or OTT.

www.perception.tv

Perception Media Contact:

Peter Cox, CMO

peter.cox@perception.tv

+44 7860 777 777

About GDC Media.

GDC Media is a content distributor representing multiple leading brands including; Qwest TV by Quincy Jones, medici TV, JungoTV, World of Freesports, ABC, The Wiggles, Wayfarer Travel to name a few, for Inflight Entertainment (IFE) and global IPTV.

GDC Media is the owner of AERO VISION the new ad-assisted streaming platform for Inflight.

www.gdc.media

GDC Media Contact:

Georgina Dodson

Email: georgina@gdc.media

Mobile: +61 (0) 415 116 089