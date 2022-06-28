Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market to Reach USD 30,092.96 Million By 2029, Says DBMR Study
The Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market 2022 published by Data Bridge Market Research takes a comprehensive approach towards studying the key trends influencing the growth of this sector. The research focuses on the changes and progress in the business context due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
Application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 30,092.96 million by 2029.
An application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) is an IC chip that is tailored to a specific application rather than being designed for broad usage. An ASIC is, for example, a chip that runs in a digital voice recorder or a high-efficiency video encoder (such as AMD VCE). Application-specific standard product (ASSP) chips are a middle ground between ASICs and industry-standard integrated circuits such as the 7400 or 4000 series. As MOS integrated circuit chips, ASIC chips are generally produced using metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) technology. The greatest complexity (and hence usefulness) available in an ASIC has expanded from 5,000 logic gates to over 100 million as feature sizes have dropped and design tools have improved over time. Microprocessors, memory blocks such as ROM, RAM, EEPROM, flash memory, and other significant building blocks are frequently included in modern ASICs. A SoC is a common moniker for such an ASIC (system-on-chip). A hardware description language (HDL), such as Verilog or VHDL, is frequently used by designers of digital ASICs to define the functioning of ASICs.
The major factors driving the growth of the application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market are growing demand for smartphones and tablets and increasing demand from smart consumer devices. Utilizing ASIC technologies for powering AI and upsurge in adoption of mechatronics for automotive applications is creating opportunities for the growth of the market. ASICS vulnerability towards security attacks/cyber-attacks is acting as the major restraint for application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market. Complexity involved in designing and fabrication of application specific circuits is acting as a major challenge for the growth of the market.
Competitor Analysis:
Leading players of Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market include:
Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Maxim Integrated, Lattice Semiconductor, Microchip Technology Inc., QuickLogic Corporation, Avnet Asic Israel Ltd., Cobham Limited, Socionext Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., MegaChips Corporation, EnSilica, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Xilinx, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, GOWIN Semiconductor among others.
Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Scope and Market Size
Application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market is segmented on the basis of design type, programming technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Based on design type, the global application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market is segmented into semi-custom, programmable and full custom. In 2022, semi-custom is expected to dominate in design type segment as with rapid adoption AI technologies and advanced sensor capabilities in autonomous vehicle or smart vehicle is hoisting the adoption of semi-custom ASIC design types. These semi-custom chips are broadly used as offer various feature such as less complexity, easy tailor/design, cost effective, better electrical performance, provide good control and other, therefore it is leading the market.
Based on programming technology, the global application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market is segmented into static RAM, antifuse, EEPROM, EPROM and others. In 2022, static-RAM is expected to dominate the programming technology segment as these RAM’s are widely used in high-speed registers, caches and used in graphics card. Due to upsurge in demands for cellular, IoT, AI, and big data analytics devices is heaving the adoption of static-RAM in such technologies, therefore it is dominating the market.
Based on application, the global application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market is segmented into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, data center & computing, medical, industrial, automotive and multimedia. In 2022, consumer electronics is expected to dominate the application segment of the market as with constant advancement in technology various new consumer electronics are out in the market which are adopted by the consumer. This wide adoption is encouraging semiconductor companies to constantly develop innovative and up-to-date consumer products. Some of the widely used consumer electronic devices in trend are notebooks, tablets, headphones, TVs, and smart wearables, this in fact is major reason for the dominance in the market.
Regional analysis includes:
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
In 2022, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market with a market share of 36.48% as the region has strong presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hub in developing countries such as China, Japan and South Korea. Also, China produces the most number of chips globally. Moreover, increasing penetration of smartphones, increasing demand for energy-efficient devices, increasing penetration of high-tech gadgets, development of automotive electronics, increased requirement of miniaturization, growing digitization, economic development, rapid industrialization is some of the factors which will continue to positively impact the demand for ASIC in the Asia-Pacific region.
China accounted for maximum share in the application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market as it is the highest chip producing country globally. U.S. has large number of local players. Germany has witnessed high growth due to large number of adoption of application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) in the region.
