3D Motion Capture Market to See Growth at a CAGR of 11.33% By 2029 | Key Players: Xsens, C-Motion, Phasespace, Noraxon
The Global 3D Motion Capture Market 2022 published by Data Bridge Market Research takes a comprehensive approach towards studying the key trends influencing the growth of this sector. The research focuses on the changes and progress in the business context due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The report evaluates key aspects of the sector to predict the impact of the pandemic on the growth of the market.
This 3D Motion Capture market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.
The 3D Motion Capture market report endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, costing, and gross margin. The market drivers and restraints have been described thoroughly using SWOT analysis.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the 3D motion capture market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.33% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 424.86 million by 2029.
Recording the movement of people or things is known as motion capture. Motion capture can be employed in a variety of settings, including education, media and entertainment, biomechanical research and medicine, engineering and design, and industry. The 3D Motion Capture Market gave birth to motion capture technology, which is now widely employed by sports therapists, VFX studios, neuroscientists, and for the control of computer vision and robotics.
The upsurge in demand for high-quality 3D animations across industries will act as a key element driving market expansion. The 3D motion capture market is also driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and increased technological development in computer aviation. In addition to this, growing awareness and rising popularity of science-fiction movies amongst young population are the factors that will expand the 3D motion capture market. Furthermore, growing demand for product from various end-use industries and real-time data with exceptional spatial and temporary accuracy will be major factors influencing the growth of the 3D motion capture market. Another significant factor that will cushion the 3D motion capture market’s growth rate is the rising demand from the latest media and advanced entertainment sector in recent modern years.
Moreover, growing adoption of 3D mocap systems in biomechanics, medical and industrial applications, and untapped potential in the 3D motion capture market will create beneficial opportunities for the market's growth. Additionally, growing utilization of cloud-based platforms for 3D motion capture will act as market driver and further boost new opportunities in the forecast period mentioned above.
This 3D Motion Capture market research report also provides an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. Market analysis, market definition, currency and pricing, key developments and market categorization along with detailed research methodology are the key factors of this market report. The market analysis of 3D Motion Capture market report provides an examination of various market segments that are supposed to witness the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame.
Competitor Analysis:
The global 3D Motion Capture market report gives information about key market players.
Key players revenues in global 3D Motion Capture market, (US$ Mn)
Major company’s revenues share in global 3D Motion Capture market, (%)
The report delivers trends, barriers, as well as challenges that could affect the development of the global 3D Motion Capture market.
Leading players of 3D Motion Capture Market include:
Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., Xsens, NaturalPoint, Inc., AIQ Synertial, Phasespace, PTI Phoenix Technologies Inc., Noraxon USA., Motion Capture Camera & Software Leader, Polhemus., Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH, Rokoko Electronics, C-Motion, Inc., Motek Entertainment, Noitom Ltd., CyberGlove Systems Inc., Dynamixyz., Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd., Metria Innovation, Inc., Qualisys AB, and Motus Digital, LLC., among others.
Global 3D Motion Capture Market Scope and Market Size
The 3D motion capture market is segmented on the basis of system, type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.
On the basis of system, the 3D motion capture market is segmented into optical 3D motion capture systems and non-optical 3D motion capture systems. The optical 3D motion capture systems is further sub-segmented into active 3D motion capture systems, passive 3D motion capture systems, markerless 3D motion capture systems and underwater 3D motion capture systems. The passive 3D motion capture systems on the basis of 3D depth sensing is divided into time of flight and structured light. The non-optical 3D motion capture systems segment is further sub-segmented into mechanical 3D motion capture systems, inertial 3D motion capture systems and electromagnetic 3D motion capture systems.
3D motion capture market on the basis of type is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into cameras, sensors, communication devices, and accessories. The communication devices are divided into switches and hubs, and connectors and cables. The accessories segment is divided into markers, mounting equipment, lenses and filters, calibration tools and force plates. The service segment is further sub-segmented into consulting and planning, installation and training, support and maintenance. The software segment is further sub-segmented into packaged 3D motion capture software and plug-in 3D motion capture software.
3D motion capture market is also segmented on the basis of application into media and entertainment, biomechanical research and medical, engineering, design and industrial applications, education and other. The media and entertainment segment is further sub-segmented into gaming, film production/advertising, live performance/shows/stage production and broadcast. The biomechanical research and medical segment is further sub- segmented into sports science, neurology and psychology/rehabilitation and posture analysis, animal science, clinical gait analysis and MRI & surgery. The engineering, design and industrial applications are sub-segmented into unmanned systems and robotics, ergonomics, aerodynamics, military training, and marine and underwater.
3D Motion Capture Market Study Objectives
**To analyse and research the global 3D Motion Capture market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast
**To present the key Instant 3D Motion Capture Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development
**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel
**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks
**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
Regional analysis includes:
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growth rate region for the 3D motion capture market during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the rising adoption of 3D motion capture among various applications such as media and entertainment, education, engineering, design and industrial in this region.
The Full Report Includes
Executive Summary
Report Structure
3D Motion Capture Market Characteristics
3D Motion Capture Market Product Analysis
3D Motion Capture Market Supply Chain
…..
Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 3D Motion Capture Market
Market Background: 3D Motion Capture Market
Recommendations
Appendix
Copyright And Disclaimer
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What will be the expected revenue growth of the 3D Motion Capture Market?
What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?
What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?
Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?
Which companies are operating in the 3D Motion Capture Market?
What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
