DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market is Expected to Reach USD 50.04 billion by 2029

Market Definition
High-throughput sequencing is another name for next-generation sequencing. NGS allows for fast base pair sequencing of DNA samples. NGS is advancing drug development and paving the way for future personalized medicine, genetic illnesses, and clinical diagnostics. Furthermore, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a massively parallel sequencing method capable of determining the order of nucleotides in a full genome with scalability, ultra-high throughput, and rapid speed.
Drivers
Increasing number of cancer cases
The increasing number of cancer cases around the world, rising research studies, increasing collaborations between research institutes and market players, as well as rising applications of DNA next generation sequencing and technological advancements in sequencing technologies, are all contributing to the growth of the DNA next generation sequencing market. The lack of experienced specialists, on the other hand, is likely to have a significant impact on the overall growth of the DNA next generation sequencing industry.
Rising R&D activities for developing novel next generation sequencing technologies
Over the forecast period, the need for next-generation sequencing methods will grow as R&D activities for treatments used in the treatment of genetic disorders increase. A substantial market demand will be created as R&D investments increase and the number of studies related to the treatment of genetic disorders among individuals grows. Governments in industrialised economies have implemented a number of programmes and laws to encourage scientists and researchers to explore treatments for chronic and rare diseases.
Increasing advantages of next generation sequencing techniques
In 2020, the academic institutes and research centres end-use category accounted for 45 percent of the market. Hospitals choose next-generation sequencing techniques because they can deliver clinical diagnosis in less time, which helps the market grow. In addition, next-generation sequencing can be utilised to collect the most up-to-date data and identify transmission links in order to avoid infections across hospital settings, which will boost market revenue.
Opportunities
The modifications and automation of this technique increased sequencing data while also helping researchers to better manage time, allowing them to attain important milestones in the Human Genome Project. Sequence-based gene expression analysis is now a "digital" alternative to analogue techniques. Genome sequencing has improved to the point where it is now simple and accurate. In the near future, these technical improvements are projected to enhance the size of the DNA next generation sequencing industry.
COVID-19 impact on DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market
The COVID-19 epidemic had a huge influence on the world as a whole, causing economic collapse and death. It has resulted in a worldwide pandemic that is extremely transmissible. With the advancement of technology, next-generation sequencing is becoming increasingly important in a variety of fields. From manufacturing PPE kits to inventing test kits to detect the virus and vaccines to prevent transmission, a number of pharmaceutical businesses and agencies have contributed to reducing the infection's impact. To combat the virus, businesses have strengthened their R&D and production workforce. Because of the increasing benefit of determining and finding the genetic sequence of a virus, which helps scientists to comprehend the virus's entire mutation, the overall influence on the next generation sequencing industry and market is expected to be beneficial. Hundreds of coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2 genomes which were determined with NGS are publicly available for researchers to study the origin of COVID-19.
Recent Development
In December 2020, Eurofins Genomics has released SARS-CoV-2 NGS services that are both cost-effective and optimised, allowing for entire viral genome sequencing.
In May 2020, Roche introduced the KAPA Target Enrichment portfolio and the KAPA HyperExome whole-exome research panel for target enrichment during sequencing.
DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market Scope
Product
Instruments
Consumables
Services
Type
Whole genome sequencing
Exome sequencing
Targeted sequencing
Others
Application
Research application
Clinical application
Others
Technology
Sequencing by synthesis
Ion semiconductor sequencing
Others
End-user
Academic institutes and research centers
Hospitals and clinics
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Others
Table of Contents: DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing in Healthcare Industry
7 DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Product Type
8 DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Modality
9 DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Type
10 DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Mode
11 DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by End User
12 DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Geography
13 DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
