Deep Learning Market Size to Reach USD 68.70 billion by 2029 with Growing CAGR of 34.50%, Predicts DBMR Study
Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Deep Learning Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Data Bridge Market Research of Global Deep Learning Market was valued at USD 2.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 68.70 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 34.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Image Recognition” accounts for the largest application industry segment in the respective market owing to the high usage to recognize patterns in unstructured data including text, images, sound and video. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Deep Learning Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers:
Rise in Trend of Digitalization
The rise in trend of digitalization along with expansion of information technology (IT) industry across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of deep learning market. Deep learning algorithms are capable of automatically intercepting available data points that improves accuracy and efficiency of the decision-making process.
Increase in Cyber Attacks
The increase in the number of cyber-attacks encouraging industries to employ database management, fraud detection systems and cybersecurity accelerate the market. This technology is used for processing medical images for drug discovery, and disease diagnosis delivering virtual patient assistance in the healthcare sector.
Integration with Advanced Technologies
The integration with big data analytics and cloud computing to offer enhanced services to various industries further influence the market. The research and development (RandD) activities improve hardware and software processing solutions for deep learning.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the deep learning market.
Opportunities:
Furthermore, presence of limited structured data to increase demand for deep learning solutions extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, high spending in travel, tourism, healthcare, and hospitality industries will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges:
On the other hand, increase in complexity in hardware due to complex algorithm used in technology and lack of technical expertise are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of flexibility and multitasking, and absence of standards and protocols are projected to challenge the deep learning market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This deep learning market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on deep learning market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Some of the major players operating in deep learning market are
-Baumer Optronic GmbH (Germany)
-JAI A/S (Denmark)
-MVTec Software GmbH (Germany)
-Tordivel AS (Norway)
-ISRA VISION (Germany)
-FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)
-AMETEK.Inc (US)
-Qualitas Technologies Pvt Ltd (India)
-SUALAB (South Korea)
-Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US)
-CEVA, Inc. (US)
-Inuitive (US)
-Cognex Corporation (US)
-Basler AG (Germany)
-Omron Corporation (Japan)
-Keyence Corporation (Japan)
-National Instruments (US)
-Sony Corporation (Japan)
-Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US)
-Allied Vision Technologies GmbH (Germany)
-Texas Instruments Inc. (US)
Global Deep Learning Market Segmentations:
Hardware:
-Processor
-Memory
-Network
Software:
-Solution
-Platform
-API
Services:
-Installation
-Training
-Support and Maintenance
Application:
-Signal Recognition
-Data Mining
-Image Recognition
-Other
End User:
-Automotive
-Agriculture
-Retail
-Marketing
-Security
-Healthcare
-Manufacturing
-Finetech
-Human Resources
Deep Learning Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the deep learning market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content: Global Deep Learning Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Deep Learning Market Report
Part 03: Global Deep Learning Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Deep Learning Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Deep Learning Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Key Benefits of the report:
-This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Deep Learning industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
-The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Deep Learning market share.
-The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global Deep Learning market growth scenario.
-Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
-The report provides a detailed global Deep Learning market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Deep Learning Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
-Which are the five top players of the Deep Learning market?
-How will the Deep Learning market change in the next five years?
-Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Deep Learning market?
-What are the drivers and restraints of the Deep Learning market?
-Which regional market will show the highest growth?
-What will be the CAGR and size of the Deep Learning market throughout the forecast period?
