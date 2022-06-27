Senate Bill 814 Printer's Number 1822

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 993, 1178

PRINTER'S NO. 1822

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

814

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY YUDICHAK, FLYNN, REGAN, STEFANO, BROWNE,

LANGERHOLC, AUMENT, BAKER, BREWSTER, BOSCOLA, SANTARSIERO AND

PHILLIPS-HILL, JULY 8, 2021

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 27, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in obstructing governmental

operations, providing for the offense of evading arrest or

detention on foot and for the offense of harming a police

animal while evading arrest or detention.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding sections to read:

§ 5104.2. Evading arrest or detention on foot.

(a) Offense defined.--A person commits an offense if the

person knowingly and intentionally flees on foot from a public

servant attempting to lawfully arrest or detain that person.

(b) Grading.--An offense under this section is:

(1) A felony of the third degree if a person flees or

attempts to evade arrest or detention for an underlying

offense that constitutes a felony or misdemeanor and another

person suffers serious bodily injury as a direct result of a

