Senate Bill 814 Printer's Number 1822
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 993, 1178
PRINTER'S NO. 1822
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
814
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY YUDICHAK, FLYNN, REGAN, STEFANO, BROWNE,
LANGERHOLC, AUMENT, BAKER, BREWSTER, BOSCOLA, SANTARSIERO AND
PHILLIPS-HILL, JULY 8, 2021
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 27, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in obstructing governmental
operations, providing for the offense of evading arrest or
detention on foot and for the offense of harming a police
animal while evading arrest or detention.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding sections to read:
§ 5104.2. Evading arrest or detention on foot.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits an offense if the
person knowingly and intentionally flees on foot from a public
servant attempting to lawfully arrest or detain that person.
(b) Grading.--An offense under this section is:
(1) A felony of the third degree if a person flees or
attempts to evade arrest or detention for an underlying
offense that constitutes a felony or misdemeanor and another
person suffers serious bodily injury as a direct result of a
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18