Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,760 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 849 Printer's Number 1824

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - (3) A recipient of a discharge under other than

honorable DISHONORABLE conditions for which the recipient has

been determined to be eligible for benefits afforded by the

United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Veteran." The term includes:

(1) An individual who served, as evidenced by the

veteran's discharge papers or separation documents, or

hereafter serves in any of the following:

(i) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, has

completed their initial contractual military service

obligation and their last discharge or release was under

conditions other than dishonorable;

(ii) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, has

served during a period of war or armed conflict as

determined by the United States Department of Defense,

has completed a tour of active duty for purposes other

than training, was released from that period of active

duty under conditions other than dishonorable and

continues to serve; [or]

(iii) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, has

completed an initial contractual military service

obligation and continues to serve[.]; or

(iv) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, whose

last discharge was due to a disability and under

conditions other than dishonorable.

(2) An active duty member of the armed forces of the

20210SB0849PN1824 - 4 -

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 849 Printer's Number 1824

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.