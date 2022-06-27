Senate Bill 849 Printer's Number 1824
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - (3) A recipient of a discharge under other than
honorable DISHONORABLE conditions for which the recipient has
been determined to be eligible for benefits afforded by the
United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
"Veteran." The term includes:
(1) An individual who served, as evidenced by the
veteran's discharge papers or separation documents, or
hereafter serves in any of the following:
(i) in the armed forces of the United States,
including a reserve component or National Guard, has
completed their initial contractual military service
obligation and their last discharge or release was under
conditions other than dishonorable;
(ii) in the armed forces of the United States,
including a reserve component or National Guard, has
served during a period of war or armed conflict as
determined by the United States Department of Defense,
has completed a tour of active duty for purposes other
than training, was released from that period of active
duty under conditions other than dishonorable and
continues to serve; [or]
(iii) in the armed forces of the United States,
including a reserve component or National Guard, has
completed an initial contractual military service
obligation and continues to serve[.]; or
(iv) in the armed forces of the United States,
including a reserve component or National Guard, whose
last discharge was due to a disability and under
conditions other than dishonorable.
(2) An active duty member of the armed forces of the
