Senate Bill 849 Printer's Number 1824

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - (3) A recipient of a discharge under other than

honorable DISHONORABLE conditions for which the recipient has

been determined to be eligible for benefits afforded by the

United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Veteran." The term includes:

(1) An individual who served, as evidenced by the

veteran's discharge papers or separation documents, or

hereafter serves in any of the following:

(i) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, has

completed their initial contractual military service

obligation and their last discharge or release was under

conditions other than dishonorable;

(ii) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, has

served during a period of war or armed conflict as

determined by the United States Department of Defense,

has completed a tour of active duty for purposes other

than training, was released from that period of active

duty under conditions other than dishonorable and

continues to serve; [or]

(iii) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, has

completed an initial contractual military service

obligation and continues to serve[.]; or

(iv) in the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, whose

last discharge was due to a disability and under

conditions other than dishonorable.

(2) An active duty member of the armed forces of the

20210SB0849PN1824 - 4 -

