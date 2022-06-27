Senate Bill 1283 Printer's Number 1825

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - (1) AN ESTIMATE OF COSTS UNDER SECTION 3(A).

(2) A STATEMENT, SUBJECT TO 18 PA.C.S. § 4904 (RELATING

TO UNSWORN FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES), THAT THE STATE-

RELATED UNIVERSITY IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH SECTION 3(B).

Section 5. Purposes of expenditures and statement of

expenditures and costs.

(a) Duties of State-related universities.--

(1) A State-related university shall apply the money

appropriated by this act only for such purposes as are

permitted in this act and shall at all times maintain proper

records showing the application of the money.

(2) Not later than 120 days after the close of the

current fiscal year, the State-related university shall file,

with the secretary, the General Assembly and the Auditor

General, a statement that specifies the amounts and purposes

of all expenditures made from money appropriated by this act

and other university accounts during the current fiscal year,

as provided in section 3, used as a basis for receipt of an

appropriation during the current fiscal year.

(b) Duties of Auditor General.--The statement of

expenditures and costs shall be reviewed by the Auditor General.

The Auditor General may, with respect to the money appropriated

by this act, audit and disallow expenditures made for purposes

not permitted by this act, recover the sums from the State-

related university and transmit the recovered sums to the State

Treasurer. In respect to expenditures made by the State-related

university from money other than that appropriated by this act,

the Auditor General may review only, and shall file annually

with the General Assembly, information concerning those

expenditures as the General Assembly or any of its committees

