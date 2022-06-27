Senate Bill 1283 Printer's Number 1825
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - (1) AN ESTIMATE OF COSTS UNDER SECTION 3(A).
(2) A STATEMENT, SUBJECT TO 18 PA.C.S. § 4904 (RELATING
TO UNSWORN FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES), THAT THE STATE-
RELATED UNIVERSITY IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH SECTION 3(B).
Section 5. Purposes of expenditures and statement of
expenditures and costs.
(a) Duties of State-related universities.--
(1) A State-related university shall apply the money
appropriated by this act only for such purposes as are
permitted in this act and shall at all times maintain proper
records showing the application of the money.
(2) Not later than 120 days after the close of the
current fiscal year, the State-related university shall file,
with the secretary, the General Assembly and the Auditor
General, a statement that specifies the amounts and purposes
of all expenditures made from money appropriated by this act
and other university accounts during the current fiscal year,
as provided in section 3, used as a basis for receipt of an
appropriation during the current fiscal year.
(b) Duties of Auditor General.--The statement of
expenditures and costs shall be reviewed by the Auditor General.
The Auditor General may, with respect to the money appropriated
by this act, audit and disallow expenditures made for purposes
not permitted by this act, recover the sums from the State-
related university and transmit the recovered sums to the State
Treasurer. In respect to expenditures made by the State-related
university from money other than that appropriated by this act,
the Auditor General may review only, and shall file annually
with the General Assembly, information concerning those
expenditures as the General Assembly or any of its committees
